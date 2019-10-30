Diego Maradona Coaches Team to Victory From Pitch-Side Throne, Because Maradona

Argentina legend, Gimnasia de La Plata manager and living meme Diego Maradona was given a pitchside throne to sit on while his side faced Newell's Old Boys on Tuesday. Yes, a throne.

As a player, Maradona - famous for his iconic performances with Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Napoli and the Argentina national team - spent six months with Newell's in 1993 as he approached the end of his storied career.





The man oft-named as one of the greatest players of all time has since transitioned into management, famously taking Argentina to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup. That was arguably the highlight of his coaching career, with globetrotting stints at teams as varied as Al-Wasl (UAE), Dorados de Sinaloa (Mexico) and now Gimnasia coming since.

#TNTSports | La inconfundible firma de Maradona en el sillón que le dio Newell's.#Newells 🆚 #Gimnasia pic.twitter.com/qMUgUJeWOZ — TNT Sports LA (@TNTSportsLA) October 29, 2019

With Maradona returning to Newell's (on the eve of his birthday no less), the club did the most Maradona thing you have ever seen and gave the former superstar his own throne from which to watch/coach the game. Because the king does not deserve to sit on an ordinary bench.

Seemingly spurred on by his royal magic, Gimnasia stormed to a shock 4-0 win over Newell's which saw them climb off the bottom of the Superliga table.

It was a special day for Maradona who, as noted by Marca, was presented with a celebratory shirt ahead of the game as a tribute to his late mother, Tota.

¡En honor a La Tota! 💪🏼



Diego se emocionó al recibir una camiseta por parte del club personalizada en homenaje a su madre. pic.twitter.com/rUP4qn7f2o — Newell's Old Boys (@CANOBoficial) October 29, 2019

Newell's launched a special pink shirt to help support numerous Argentinian charities fighting breast cancer, and Maradona was presented with his own shirt with Tota's name on the back - something which left the Argentine in tears.

From start to finish, it was a memorable day for Maradona, who was given a phenomenal welcome from fans as he arrived at the stadium before the game.





The shock result was just Gimnasia's second of the season, but both victories have come since Maradona's arrival at the club. They had been on a run of seven consecutive defeats, but have since won two of their last three matches.

Our fans welcomed Diego Maradona to Rosario ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/gCq6q1DLBF — Newell's Old Boys 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@CANOBoficial_en) October 28, 2019

The result certainly came as a shock. Heading into the game, Newell's had lost just once all season, but Maradona managed to mastermind an astounding victory for Gimnasia in just his fifth match in charge.

