Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

This year's Bundesliga is shaping up to be a lot tougher for Bayern Munich than many thought and they are in for yet a tricky trip to Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

Frankfurt have so far mirrored their performances of the last two seasons are in the top half of the table. League favourites Bayern, on the other hand, are second to Borussia Monchengladbach at the top of a hotly contested BuLi.

Bayern will be hoping to keep the pressure on Monchengladbach, who too have a tricky away tie this weekend - against Bayer Leverkusen.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, will be hoping to stay in touch with the leading pack. Such is the closeness of the league so far, their current position of ninth means they are only three points off of the Champions League places.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Commerzbank Arena TV Channel/Live Stream N/A Referee N/A

Team News

Bayern defensive injury problems are not abating. Niklas Sule remains out for the majority of the season and Lucas Hernandez won't return until December.

However, the injury picture is a little brighter for Die Bayern further up the pitch as midfielder Javi Martinez could be fit by the weekend after his thigh problems.

Not many teams have as long an injury list as Frankfurt. Goalkeeper Kevin Trapp is sidelined until the new year and defender Almamy Toure won't see action until mid-November. Marco Russ, Jonathan de Guzman, Andre Silva and Bas Dost all also remain unlikely to feature.

Predicted Lineups

Frankfurt Ronnow; Hinteregger, Da Costa, Abraham, Hasebe, Kamada, Rode, Fernandes, Sow, Kostic, Paciencia.

Bayern Neuer; Kimmich, Pavard, Boateng, Hernandez, Thiago, Goretzka, Gnabry, Muller, Coutinho, Lewandowski.



Head to Head Record

There have been a total of 102 fixtures between the two sides and Bayern have unsurprisingly been dominant.

The Bavarian side have 53 wins and 22 draws in the league, while Die Adler have 21 wins.

Recent Form

Niko Kovac's side are the divisions top scorers with 24 goals, compared to Eintracht's 16. However, Die Adler have proved leaky at the back, conceding 14 goals already.

Frankfurt are in mixed form while Bayern are beginning to show their strength after a shaky start and a loss to Hoffenheim. They haven't lost since and will be hoping a win in Hesse will continue their good form.

Frankfurt Bayern Monchengladbach 4-2 Frankfurt Bochum 1-2 Bayern Frankfurt 2-1 Standard Liege Bayern 2-1 Union Berlin Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern Frankfurt 2-2 Werder Bremen Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Vitoria 0-1 Frankfurt Bayern 1-2 Hoffenheim

Prediction

Bayern will likely have too much for Frankfurt who will have to produce something special if they are to beat the current champions. With such a long injury list and poor defensive form, it's unlikely that they'll be able to keep Bayern out.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-3 Bayern