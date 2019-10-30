Everton Boss Marco Silva Heaps Praise on Super-Sub Theo Walcott After EFL Cup Win Over Watford

Marco Silva was left very impressed by substitute Theo Walcott's performance, as the winger's introduction played a huge role in Everton's EFL Cup success over Watford on Tuesday night.

Walcott was brought on at half-time with the scores level at 0-0, and the 30-year-old put in a stellar display, helping the hosts see off the Hornets with two late goals, to book their place in the quarter-final of the competition.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The ex-Arsenal man provided the assist for Everton's opening goal which was headed home by Mason Holgate, and as reported by the Daily Mail, Silva was delighted with his super-sub's 'big impact'.

"Theo made a big impact again," he said. "The change we made at half-time had a big impact on our second half. We found the spaces more easily than in the first half because we started faster our build-up. Theo was always a really important player for me, even if sometimes he was not playing, not starting, and he knows that.

"He had the chance against West Ham because he showed me he deserved it and the performance he made was really good.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"[Against Watford] he did a very good second half, was really important. He is in a good moment and for sure he will help us in the next games as well."

Walcott had started three of the Toffees' previous four matches, and has been a bright spark during a difficult period for the Goodison Park faithful.

Everton have made a poor start to the new Premier League season, and were languishing in the relegation zone after eight games. However, a well-earned victory over West Ham lifted Everton up the table, but a last-gasp defeat to Brighton has left Silva's men with only ten points from their opening ten matches.

The Merseyside club host Tottenham Hotspur next week before a crucial trip to Saint Mary's, where the Toffees will face fellow strugglers Southampton, with both teams intent on lift themselves away from relegation danger.