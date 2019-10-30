Ex-Arsenal Star Ray Parlour Calls for Mesut Ozil to Return to Gunners Lineup

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has called on Unai Emery to reintegrate Mesut Ozil into the Gunners side in the coming weeks, adding he doesn't know the 'real reasons' why the World Cup winner has been frozen out.

So far this term the German playmaker - who has 32 goals and 52 assists in 167 Premier League appearances - has been restricted too just two appearances by Emery, with the 31-year-old not playing a single minute since Arsenal’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the last round of the Carabao Cup back in September.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Ozil's exclusion has left supporters confused, with some fans singing in favour of the midfielder during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate about Ozil, Parlour admitted he didn't know the reasons behind Emery's decision making.

He said: “I think the fans are little mystified on why he has been left out, I don't know the real reasons because we don't see him in training, we don't see his attitude.

"For me, when I was left out, I made sure I worked really hard in the next week to try and get back into the side. Whether he has gone there, and he's taken it easy but the fans were singing his name against Crystal Palace.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

"He's still got lots to offer, he's a quality player and I think creativity in the midfield area is lacking a bit from Arsenal's point of view."

Parlour also claimed he was shocked that Lucas Torreira is not getting more minutes in the middle of the park for Arsenal in the Premier League this season despite having an impressive debut campaign in England last term.

The Uruguay international has been restricted to just two starts in the Premier League so far, but Parlour revealed how he thought the Granit Xhaka situation may fall in Torreira’s favour.

He said: “He [Xhaka] was probably going to be left out anyway [against Liverpool], I know it's a massive game at Anfield but he would have definitely rested players. And he probably would have been one of them.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“Saturday is the game. Saturday will be very interesting to see if he plays. And who is the skipper – I have always been amazed that Torreira has not had a chance to play where he plays because he has shown signs that he can play that role, and I always feel that he's playing in the wrong position when he plays.

“Maybe it's an opportunity for him to get in the side there, but for me, he [Xhaka] has to apologise.”