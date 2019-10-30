Frank Lampard Defends Callum Hudson-Odoi After Sean Dyche 'Dive' Comments

Frank Lampard has hit back at Sean Dyche's comments about Callum Hudson-Odoi after the winger was booked for diving in Chelsea's 4-2 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Referee Michael Oliver initially awarded the Blues a penalty after Hudson-Odoi went down in the box, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review, with the winger being booked for diving.

However, Lampard has insisted the 18-year-old didn't dive and was pushed by Burnley defender Matt Lowton.

"Clearly when you see it back from behind he [Lowton] gets a hand on his back," Lampard said ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup game against Manchester United. "I know it's light, I'm not saying it's a definite penalty but it's not a dive. I'm not sure if Sean had watched it back on all the angles when he spoke."





As reported by the Mirror, Dyche said Hudson-Odoi's dive was 'shambolic' and criticised young players trying to deceive referees.

"Young players, young players diving - I just can’t stand it," he said. "It’s shambolic how people dive about the place. I keep hearing the word respect, and I get shot down for saying this, I sit there amazed – respect the game."

Lampard has since stated that he has spoken to Hudson-Odoi, who himself insisted that there was indeed contact.

"I asked him on the day of the game, straight afterwards, what happened," Lampard said. "He said he got a touch."

The penalty controversy has caused further VAR debate and the Blues manager has now argued that referees should to be able to review the decisions themselves.

"I assumed when it came into the Premier League that that would be the case," he said. "I think we're at the point now where, from my point of view, I think they [referees] have to. It's difficult, there is, with VAR, an element of human involved."