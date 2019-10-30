Frank Lampard Warns Man Utd He Won't Take Carabao Cup Tie 'Lightly' Despite Expected Changes

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned Manchester United that he will not take Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash ‘lightly’, despite the likelihood of changes to his team, and is ultimately aiming to reach the final at Wembley and win the trophy.

Both sides have been tipped to rest and rotate players, but Lampard is confident that everyone who starts for Chelsea will ‘give everything’.

“I won’t take this game lightly even if I make changes,” the Chelsea boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “If players do step out of the line-up with a view to the coming weeks, it’s about the big picture. I understand how players are but those who start will give everything.”

As trophies, he added, “We’ll target them all. It would [be a big achievement]. A day at Wembley should never be taken lightly. But not just for the young boys - we'll give it our all.”

Lampard’s team are currently on a run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions, but he insists he hasn’t forgotten the opening day of the season that saw Chelsea thrashed 4-0 at Old Trafford.

“It feels a million miles away but I’m not disregarding it. They hurt us four times in a game we played particularly well in,” he explained.

In further comments published by Chelsea’s official website, Lampard admitted that the August defeat was an important ‘learning curve’ for his players.

“We needed to be more clinical with our chances, which we have been since then as the season has gone on. And we can’t have sleepy moments for seconds against top players. Hopefully we have got better at that as well,” the boss said.

Chelsea do appear to have learned from their mistakes that day and more generally in the opening weeks of the season.

Creating chances wasn’t the issue, but there has been a huge defensive improvement as prior to Saturday’s 4-2 win over Burnley, Chelsea had only conceded three times in six games.

