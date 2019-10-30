Gabriel Martinelli Could Miss Crucial Arsenal Games Due to Pre-Olympic Tournament

Gabriel Martinelli could miss a handful of games over the New Year period due to his continued form for Arsenal catching the eye of Brazil.

The 18-year-old forward signed for the Gunners for £5m in the summer, and was expected to spend the season with the Under-23's, but Unai Emery has integrated him into the first team.

Martinelli has made his mark with three Europa League goals, on top of two Carabao Cup strikes and his fine performances have led to three Premier League appearances.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

However, this good form has come at a cost for Arsenal, as he could be called up for international duty in early 2020.

Martinelli is set to travel to Brazil during the next international break following a call-up to the Under-23 side. Should he continue to impress, he will be likely to feature in the CONMEBOL pre-Olympic tournament, per the Mirror, which takes place between January 18 and February 9.

Although he will not miss any Europa League games, he would miss home league games against Sheffield United and Newcastle, and away games at Chelsea and Burnley. Arsenal could also feature in the FA Cup fourth round and Carabao Cup semi-final during this period, competitions where Martinelli has been given opportunities.

Should Brazil progress to the Olympics, Martinelli's pre-season schedule will need to be reshuffled. The tournament runs from July 22 to August 8, ending close to the start of the Premier League season.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

An ongoing dispute about the international allegiance of Martinelli has been rumbling in the background, but his inclusion with Brazil seems to have settled the debate once and for all.

Italy were the other nation who were eyeing up the services of Martinelli, as the young forward holds an Italian passport. However, considering his call-up to Brazil and his surprisingly good form, it looks like the Azzurri have missed out on a special talent.