Gareth Bale Daily: Agent Rubbishes China Talk After Zinedine Zidane's Show of Support

Just when you thought you might go a day without hearing the latest on Gareth Bale's future, agent Jonathan Barnett has come to the rescue - by claiming you shouldn't always believe what you hear.

The Welshman's future in the Spanish capital has been in question for as long as any of us can remember, and the speculation regarding a Santiago Bernabeu exit - either in January or next summer - is as strong as ever.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

You may recall that Bale flew to London at the beginning of the week, seemingly to hold talks with his agent about his future. His supposed destination? China.





Well, that may not be the case (shock, horror) after all, with the latest twist in this elongated game of chess coming from Barnett, after he alleged that Bale finds playing in Madrid rather spiffing after all - and doesn't just enjoy following golf and ignoring British politics.

“Gareth is delighted to play in Madrid,” he told Quatro Deportivo. “China? Don’t believe everything you hear."

So with Barnett confirming Bale is happy as can be, what of Zinedine Zidane? Well, he too is adamant that the former Tottenham winger is happy where he is, suggesting that the only reason he doesn't feature more often is simply that he's not available, rather than a spat between the pair that media speculation continues to hint at.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"A lot has been said but we have a good relationship," he said. "He works well when he is available. He is not now because he is injured. When he's 100% he's a good player, we all know that. You want to create something that isn't there in our relationship.

"They want to get me against him and him against me. He is an important player for this team and for the club. Yes, he will stay in January, but they will start again in June. They will always talk about these things.

"I don't think about whether an offer will arrive. He is a Madrid player and he is here for now. I am happy. He deserves to be here. He is happy to be here and wants to show it. He is here."

So, that's that then. Bale is happy, Zidane is happy and Barnett is still talking. Oh, and he there's no language barrier between the Welshman and his teammates - that's been confirmed by an always happy Luka Modric.

We, like you, eagerly await the next chapter in this never ending saga, because we all know that's not the end of it.

For more from Toby Cudworth, follow him on Twitter!