Harvey Elliott Set to Become Youngest Liverpool Player in Anfield History Against Arsenal

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott could become the youngest Liverpool player to ever appear at Anfield if he features in Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal.

The highly rated 16-year-old made his debut for the club during the previous round against MK Dons, and has since been included on the bench for the 2-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.

Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

As noted by The Telegraph, he is expected to feature at some point during the game, and he would etch his name into the record books if he does so.

Elliott would not be Liverpool's youngest ever player, as Jerome Sinclair still holds that record. At the age of just 16 years and six days, Sinclair turned out for Brendan Rodgers' side in a League Cup tie in September 2012, but that game was away at West Bromwich Albion.

Anfield has never seen a Liverpool first-team player so young, so Elliott appears set to shatter the home record, and he could even become the youngest goalscorer in club history if he manages to find the back of the net against Arsenal.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed that Elliott is in contention to feature and insisted that the club have no concerns about his lack of experience.





“He is ready,” said Lijnders. “We have to be 100 per cent convinced, otherwise we should not do it.

“That will not help the talent. You see a player who learns really quick at Melwood. Who learns the values of the club and is very polite. He is a team player. You see something special in him.

RvS.Media/Basile Barbey/GettyImages

"The game is so complex, you see so many different things. We have to see an identity. For each player that is different. We always want to see a hunger towards the ball. If you lose it, get it back. It’s ours.

"Those certain values should always be there - passion, ambition. We have to see that identity. Harvey is a player who has super play between the lines and can create. You don’t have that many players as an example. We have to see that identity constantly.”

