Incredible Lionel Messi Display Against Valladolid Leaves Ernesto Valverde 'Out of Words'

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was left stunned by another sensational performance from Lionel Messi, as the Argentine magician starred during his side's 5-1 dismantling of Real Valladolid.

Barça took the lead after two minutes through centre back Clement Lenglet's deflected effort. While the hosts were then pegged back by an equaliser, they blew their opponents away with some delightful attacking football led by Messi.

Messi put in a sumptuous display for La Blaugrana, bagging a brace and a pair of assists.

The superstar's coach was left speechless after the game, hailing his talisman's consistent impact upon proceedings.

Valverde said, as reported by Marca: "What else can be said about him? I've run out of words. We always know that he will appear, whatever the match.

"His talent isn't comparable to anything; the reality is that every time he touches the ball, something special happens. I just don't know what to say."

Messi scored another outrageous free-kick against Valladolid, perfectly curling the ball into the top corner beyond the helpless goalkeeper. The diminutive forward also sent Twitter into meltdown with an unbelievable nutmeg on a despairing opponent, and wreaked havoc for the entire 90 minutes.

The 32-year-old was sorely missed by his teammates during the opening weeks of the season, as an injury he picked up at the start of August sidelined the Argentina international for the start of the new campaign.

Barcelona struggled in their captain's absence, dropping points and losing top spot to rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan side's fortunes improved drastically upon Messi's return however, and Barça are now on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, and have returned to the summit of La Liga.

Barça were set to face Madrid earlier in the season, but the fixture was postponed due to political unrest, and El Clásico is set to be played later in the calendar year, with both teams gunning for title glory.