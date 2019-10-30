James Milner Names Surprising Choice of Toughest Opponent He Has Faced

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has revealed who the toughest opponent he's ever faced is, but the former England international didn't name either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old is in his 17th season as a senior football, having broken into Leeds United's first-team in 2002 before going on to have spells at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City, as well as with England at two World Cups and two European Championships.

He has since enjoyed a successful stint with the Reds, playing in a number of positions and roles under Jurgen Klopp and even captaining the side on occasion.

Milner has faced almost every opponent imaginable during his career, including Messi and Ronaldo, but the Liverpool star has claimed that Wilfried Zaha is actually the toughest opponent he's ever faced as a player.

"I’ve been sent off for tackles on him twice. He’s a talent. Unpredictable," Milner told The Guardian. "You see how difficult it is to deal with him when you’re watching him. And when you play against Zaha he’s tricky and very tough to face."

Milner's comments came after former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra named the Liverpool midfielder was the most difficult opponent that he'd faced in his 20-year career in European football.

The five-time Premier League champion also had an elite list of opposition players to pick from, but Evra was adamant that he found it most difficult to play against Milner.

"James Milner, because he would frustrate me. I am an attacking defender and he would follow me everywhere, he would challenge me in the air," Evra said.





"I was frustrated and I would say to him: 'Just go and attack and leave me alone'. When I was playing in the derby against Manchester City, I had him.

"When he went to Liverpool, I had him again. The one who frustrated me the most was James Milner."

