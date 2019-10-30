Keisuke Honda Finds New Club After Twitter Come and Get Me Plea Finally Pays Off... Kind Of

By 90Min
October 30, 2019

Japan legend Keisuke Honda has found himself a new club after his come and get me plea on Twitter was answered... sort of.

The former CSKA Moscow and Milan midfielder sent a message to Manchester United in September offering to play for free in order to ease the Red Devils' injury woes.

The 33 year-old had been a free agent after his contract with Australian side Melbourne Victory expired in the summer.

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/GettyImages

But it appears that Honda, who was a part of the Japan squad that reached the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup before their heartbreaking exit to Belgium, has finally found himself a new club, after he announced on Twitter that he will start training with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

The Eredivisie club has yet to announce the news officially, so it appears this may be a trial for the experienced campaigner.

The move would mark a return to Dutch football for the Japanese international who spent three seasons with VVV-Venlo between 2007 and 2009, where he scored 24 goals in 68 appearances.

The playmaker offered to play for Manchester United after an injury crisis briefly looked like it was going to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with youngster Mason Greenwood as the club's only attacking option for their game against top four rivals Arsenal.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United elected not sign him however, and drew the game 1-1 after Marcus Rashford returned to fitness to start up top.

The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and are seven points off fourth placed Chelsea, who they face in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message