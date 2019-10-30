Leon Goretzka Reveals Key Reason Behind Bayern Munich's Inconsistent Form

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka believes that the squad need to start having fun on the pitch again if they are to move on from their recent poor form.

Having looked unimpressive against Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Union Berlin, Bayern came close to elimination from the DFB Pokal on Tuesday, needing two late goals to scrape past second-tier side Bochum.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Speaking after the game (via Goal), Goretzka confessed that it feels as though the team simply are not enjoying their football these days, and he challenged the squad to try bring that positive feeling back.

"I think we need to get the fun back," he said. "I talked about this in the dressing room. It was a night game and we should just go out and have fun. But that was missing.

"For sure it was a weak performance. I can't really remember any chances. It was a bad game from us."

During the first half of the game, Bayern, who were made up entirely of first-team players, struggled to create many chances and deservedly fell behind to an own goal from Alphonso Davies.

Club captain Manuel Neuer was seriously unimpressed by the performance, and added after the game that he was not certain if the team actually wanted to qualify for the next round.

"The way we played in the first half was really sad and disappointing," Neuer said. "I don't know the reason, whether we were not there in our heads or we just didn't want to qualify. That's what it looked like anyway.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

"It's important that everyone starts with themselves. We don't need to talk about individual players or the system or the coach. It's important for us as professionals to be able to look at ourselves in the mirror."

The win was actually Bayern's third consecutive victory in all competitions, but they undoubtedly have not performed at the level which is expected of a side who has won the last seven Bundesliga titles.

