Luka Modric Rubbishes Gareth Bale 'Language Barrier' Rumours and Laughs Off Exit Speculation

Luke Modric has insisted that Gareth Bale is happy at Real Madrid despite ongoing speculation about his future at the club, while also quashing suggestions the Welshman is yet to learn the language.

With Bale firmly out of Zinedine Zidane's future plans, the club did their best to offload the 30-year-old over the summer to no avail – a move to China falling through after some last-minute fee-squeezing by Real, and no other clubs wiling to cough up to cover the gargantuan wage packet.

Bale has found game time more regular this season despite a summer of uncertainty, playing seven games in all competitions and netting twice. Nevertheless, talk of a Madrid exit was heightened after it was revealed that the forward, who is currently injured, had flown to London to meet his agent on Monday.

Zidane promptly rubbished these claims, insisting that, "It was a personal issue and he went. He also went because he's not available to play. I don't think he ever speaks about wanting to leaving the club. When he is available he plays. That's it."

These rumours were further quelled by teammate Modric, who told Club del Deportista that Bale is 'delighted' to be at the club, while also promptly putting to bed rumours that Bale cannot speak Spanish after spending over six years with the 33-time La Liga champions.

"Gareth and I are very similar. We are shy and sometimes we don't talk much," Modric said, as relayed by Goal.

"Gareth speaks and understands Spanish, and there is a good atmosphere and he gets along very well with his team-mates and is delighted to enjoy Madrid and the best club in the world. Of course, everyone enjoys their own way and you have to respect their way of being. He is exemplary with his behaviour. I get along very well with him."