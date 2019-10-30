Manchester City vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester City welcome Southampton back to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League, just four days after they knocked the Saints out of the Carabao Cup.

City have responded well since losing to Wolves at the start of the month, winning their last four games in all competitions, including back-to-back wins in the Premier League. However, due to the impressive form of rivals Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side still find themselves six points adrift of the Reds, who sit top of the table.

Therefore, City must keep on grinding out wins and they could not have hoped for a better side to face this weekend than Southampton, who were hammered 9-0 at home by Leicester City last weekend in a Premier League record scoreline.

Confidence in the Saints camp will therefore be extremely low and with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team currently sitting on eight points and inside the relegation zone - it could be another difficult afternoon on Saturday.

With much at stake at both ends of the table, here is 90mins preview of Saturday’s encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is it Played? Etihad Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score (UK) Referee? Lee Mason

Team News

Guardiola has a huge amount of defensive injury problems currently with long-term absentee Aymeric Laporte being joined in the treatment room by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri – with the former set to miss six weeks while he recovers from recent knee surgery with the latter out with a hamstring strain.





The loss of both is a blow for City , but with John Stones now fit again, and Benjamin Mendy available at left-back, there are enough players available for Guardiola in the defence. Fernandinho also returns after missing the cup game through suspension after being sent off against Aston Villa last time out.





In attack, it remains to be seen whether Sergio Aguero, who scored twice against Southampton in the Carabao Cup, starts up front ahead of Gabriel Jesus, with the Argentina international only finding himself on the bench in the club’s last two Premier League games.

Meanwhile, for Southampton, other than Ryan Bertrand who is suspended for the clash, they have a fit squad to choose from. It is likely Hasenhuttl will make changes from the side that lost 9-0 to Leicester last Friday though, with goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and defender Jack Stephens both hoping to start after playing well against City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Up front it is expected that Danny Ings - who has scored six times in 12 appearances this season - will get the nod, after Shane Long failed to take his chance against City.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Stones, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, D. Silva; B. Silva, Sterling, Aguero. Southampton McCarthy, Valery, Bednarek, Stephens, Yoshida, Hojbjerg; Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Redmond, Ings.

Head to Head Record

Saturday’s meeting will be the 92nd time the two sides have faced, and there's not much, historically, that separates the sides. City have won 35 times with Southampton coming out on top in 31 occasions meaning there has been 25 draws between the two.



