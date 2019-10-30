Marco Verratti Commits Long-Term Future to PSG After Signing Contract Extension Until 2024

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a three-year extension to his current deal.

The 26-year-old moved to the French capital in 2012 after spending four years progressing through the youth ranks at Pescara, culminating in Verratti sharing the Serie B Footballer of the Year award with Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile.

He has become an essential member of PSG's squad in that time, making close to 300 appearances in all competitions, with Verratti stating that his belief in the team's ability to do something special was a key reason in his decision to pen new terms.





"I think I'm coming to the most important moment of my career," he told his club's official website, via Yahoo Sports.

"I think at 27, you know a lot more things, you have more experience and I think it's the age to do things right. That's why I'm really happy to be able to continue here in Paris.

"As I said from the first day, I feel really good here. I feel like I play for a team that has a very big project.

"For me, it's the main thing because I want to try to win as much as possible, and here we have this opportunity because we have a great team, we have a great coach. We can do great things together.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"I am someone who gets attached very quickly. I think PSG has given me a lot. I live the dream I had as a child, the one to play big matches with big players, against big opponents."

Known for his quickness, creativity and exceptional control of the ball, Verratti has become a serial winner with PSG - becoming the most decorated player in the club's history. He has 22 honours to his name, including six Ligue 1 triumphs and four successive Coupe de France wins.