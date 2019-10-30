Marcos Rojo Discusses Source of Manchester United's New-Found Confidence on the Road

Defender Marcos Rojo has attributed Manchester United's upturn in form and confidence to their resolute performance during this month's 1-1 draw with Liverpool, and insisted that the positive result gave him and his teammates 'much more drive' going into a couple of potentially embarrassing away games.

Man Utd went on to win back-to-back games on the road, earning three points away from Old Trafford for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was appointed permanent manager almost seven months ago.

Rojo was a substitute in his side's 3-1 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday, but the Argentine did start in the Europa League tie against Partizan Belgrade. Speaking to MUTV, Rojo explained that the recent improvement in results was largely down to the confidence they gained from their controversial 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

“After the Liverpool game, I think the team grew in confidence,“ Rojo explained. ”It gave us much more drive and where we went on to get a good result away from home, I think it strengthened our belief and allowed the players to express themselves that bit more, meaning we went back to attacking in the way we usually do.”

Rojo was a late inclusion in the Man Utd starting XI against Liverpool when Axel Tuanzebe pulled out of the game through injury, but played well on short notice.

“On a personal level, I’m very happy to be playing in the team again and looking forward to playing lots of games again. Physically, I feel really good and I’m noticing this when I play. It started with a tough game against Liverpool.

"We got a good result, perhaps it wasn’t the one we wanted but we got a point and we’ve our last two [games] so I’m really pleased."

The Red Devils travel to Chelsea in search of a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday evening, before another away fixture at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon as Solskjaer's men hope to continue their two-game winning streak.