Real Madrid vs Leganes Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid host their city neighbours, Leganes, on Wednesday night, knowing that a win would take them up to second in La Liga table.

Los Blancos fell to sixth in the league table after they were shockingly beaten by Mallorca two weeks ago.

Neither side are in the greatest form, with Real Madrid winning only two of their five previous games, and Leganes only winning one of their ten league games all season.

Los Pepineros will hope that their win last week, however, can be a turning point in their season, while Real Madrid will need to improve their form, if they are to claim a first La Liga title in three years.

Here's 90min's preview of the match.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:15 (BST) Where Is it Played? Santiago Bernabeu TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? N/A

Team News

Leganés have several injuries to contend with, including ailments for Fede Varela, Rodrigo Tarin, Ruben Perez, Marc Navarro and Alexander Szymanowski.

Real Madrid will be without Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale and Nacho Fernandez due to injuries. Zidane did not include either Vinicius Jr. nor Brahim Diaz in Wednesday’s squad, while Alvaro Odriozola is suspended for the game.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema.

Leganes Cuéllar; Rosales, Bustinza, Siovas, Silva; Mesa, Rivera, Recio; Arnaiz, Braithwaite, Carrillo.



Head to Head Record

Historically, Real Madrid have had the better of Leganes, but the minnows are surprisingly unbeaten in their last two against Los Blancos.

Leganes held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the most recent encounter, and recorded a 1-0 win over Los Blancos in the second leg of a Copa del Rey meeting last season - but they did lose the first leg 3-0...so...it didn't really matter.

The first game between the two came in the Copa del Rey in 2003, with David Beckham, and former Madrid manager, Santiago Solari, scoring in a 4-3 victory.

Recent Form

The home side won their first league match of the season last time out, so they will hope that the three points gained at home to Mallorca will be a turning point in what's been a horrific season.

While their Champions League form has been horrendous, Real Madrid's league form has been decent overall, although they did lose their first La Liga game of the season away to Mallorca last time out.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five:

Real Madrid Leganes Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid (22/10) Leganes 1-0 Mallorca (26/10) Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid (19/10) Getafe 2-0 Leganes (19/10) Real Madrid 4-2 Granada (5/10) Leganes 1-2 Levante (5/10) Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge (1/10) Granada 1-0 Leganes (28/9) Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid (28/9) Leganes 2-2 Athletic Bilbao(25/9)

Prediction

Real Madrid must get back to winning ways after their loss to Mallorca, and Barcelona's sudden resurgence in the league.

With Leganés at the bottom of the league table, there’s really no reason why Real shouldn’t be able to come away with the win on Wednesday.

They should be able to get the job done and come away with all three points and jump right back into the title race.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Leganes