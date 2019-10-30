Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will be looking to stay firmly in the La Liga title race when the two sides meet this Saturday.

Despite scoring less goals between them (24) than current leaders Barcelona (28), both could have a chance of going top depending on other results.

It's probably too early to be talking about title races, but if either Sevilla or Atletico have serious ambitions of taking the La Liga crown this season, then victory in the fixture between the two on Saturday is a must.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2nd November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

TV Channel/Live Stream? La Liga TV Referee? José Luis González González



Team News

Sevilla go into the match missing just Daniel Carrico, who has been ruled out of their last four games with a sprained ankle.

Misfiring former West Ham and Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez will be hopeful of keeping his place in the starting XI after scoring his first league goal last time out against Getafe.

Atleti, meanwhile, go into the game without first choice centre backs Jose Gimenez and Stefan Savic due to muscle injuries, while long-term absentee Sime Vrsaljko is still rehabbing his knee injury.

Diego Simeone's side will also be without record signing Joao Felix, who is expected to be out until next month with an ankle injury.

Predicted Lineups

Sevilla Vaclike; Navas, Koundé, Carlos, Reguilon; Fernando, Banega, Jordan; Ocampos, Hernandez, Nolito Atletico Oblak, Trippier, Hermoso, Felipe, Lodi; Thomas, Koke, Saul, Lemar; Morata, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

These two sides have met 56 times over the course of history, with the head-to-head record making for close, interesting reading.

Sevilla actually have the upper hand, just, with 20 wins, while Atletico have been successful on 18 occasions. That means they have shared the spoils 18 times, with the two meetings between the pair last season resulting in 1-1 draws.

Recent Form

Sevilla have been in good touch lately, picking up three wins from their last five. Manager Julen Lopetegui will be pleased with what he's seen from his side, as he attempts to rebuild his reputation after a disastrous stint at Real Madrid last year saw him sacked after just four months in charge.

His side have struggled to find their net this season though, with summer signings Munas Dabbur, Javier Hernandez and Luuk de Jong having registered just two goals between them in La Liga so far.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side this season, despite positive results on the whole. Sure, on paper everything looks rosy at the Wanda Metropolitano; they are third in the league, and joint top of a difficult Champions League group containing Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

But the reality is that they have won just one of their last five league games and have struggled to cope with the loss of top scorer Antoine Griezmann, registering just 11 goals in 11 games.

Sevilla Atletico Madrid Sevilla 2-0 Getafe (27/10) Alaves 1-1 Atletico (29/10) Sevilla 3-0 Dudelange (24/10) Atletico 2-0 Atletic Bilbao (26/10) Sevilla 1-0 Levante (20/10) Atletico 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen (22/10) Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla (6/10) Atletico 1-1 Valencia (19/10) Sevilla 1-0 APOEL (3/10) Real Valldolid 0-0 Atletico (6/10)

Prediction

If the two side's goal scoring form is anything to go by then this probably won't be a classic, and could conceivably finish as a draw - as history alludes to.

The absence of Atletico's first choice centre backs will no doubt worry Simeone, but Sevilla's lack of threat may come to the rescue. As a result, Los Rojiblancos will fancied their tried and tested method of grabbing a goal on the break and defending what they've got.

Prediction: Sevilla 0-1 Atletico Madrid