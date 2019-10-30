Sheffield United vs Burnley Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sheffield United welcome Burnley to Bramall Lane this weekend, as they look continue their sensational start to the season.

The Blades have earned plenty of plaudits for their high levels of performance, picking up impressive wins against both Arsenal and Everton, drawing with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and running league leaders Liverpool close in a narrow 1-0 defeat at home.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The surprising high-flyers come up against a Burnley side who currently sit five places below Sheffield United in the table. Sean Dyche's side have been hit and miss this season, with a 4-2 defeat at home to Chelsea showing defensive fragilities remain an issue.

With both sides looking for a vital three points, here 90min’s preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Bramall Lane TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday/BT Score/Final Score Referee? Simon Hooper

Team News

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a clean bill of health, a rarity in the modern game, so will perhaps be able to pick his side on merit, rather than taking fitness concerns into account.

Lys Mousset will be hoping his equalising goal against West Ham at the London Stadium is enough to earn a recall to the side, with Callum Robinson's starting place perhaps in doubt.

Burnley, meanwhile, will be hoping that Chris Wood is fit to start after missing the heavy home defeat to Chelsea with a tight hamstring. Should he fail to pass a fitness test, Ashley Barnes will again be the focal point of attack.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Danny Drinkwater are definitely ruled out - the former could return next month, while former Premier League winner Drinkwater could return to action over the next couple of weeks.

Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset Burnely Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Cork, McNeil, Hendrick, Westwood; Barnes, Rodriguez

Head to Head Record

Sheffield United will hope their good form can help them overcome a poor recent record against Burnley, with the Clarets victorious in three of the two club's last five meetings.

AFP/GettyImages

Perhaps the most notable clash was the 2009 Championship playoff final, which Burnley edged by the odd goal.

Historically, Sheffield United do have the edge in this fixture - winning 49 of the 122 meetings between the two. Burnley have won 42 times, and the shares have been spoiled on 31 occasions.

Recent Form

Chris Wilder’s Blades have been superb of late, and have settled into life in the top flight nicely. They have the best defence in the Premier League thus far, having only shipped eight goals in their opening 10 matches.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Burnley have lost their last two, but were previously unbeaten in three - with victories against Everton and Norwich interspersed with a valuable point at Aston Villa.

Here are how the two teams have performed in their last five games.

Sheffield United Burnley West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United (26/1) Burnley 2-4 Chelsea (26/10) Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal (21/10) Leicester City 2-1 Burnley (19/10) Watford 0-0 Sheffield United (05/10) Burnley 1-0 Everton (05/10) Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool (28/09) Aston Villa 2-2 Burnley (28/09) Sheffield United 0-1 Sunderland (25/09) Burnley 2-0 Norwich City (21/09)

Prediction



Sheffield United's superb start to the season sees them come into the game as favourites, and for good reason.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Tactically astute, they have proven very hard to break down - and shown they are more than capable of mixing it with some of the best teams in the league. Burnley aren't great on their travels, and that could return to Lancashire empty handed after a difficult afternoon.

Prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Burnley