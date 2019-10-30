Twitter Reacts as Marcus Rashford Pearler Books Man Utd Quarter-Final Carabao Cup Spot

Manchester United progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter finals, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday evening. Wonder goals from Michy Batshuayi and Marcus Rashford will steal all the headlines in a game that transformed from cagey to carefree as it wore on.

The last League Cup encounter between the the two resulted in nine goals and eight scorers in an absolute barn-burner, would lightning strike twice? No! Sadly while the goals were raining in at Anfield, a more tactical affair was unfolding at Stamford Bridge.

5-4 - Chelsea last faced Man Utd in the League Cup in a fourth round tie in October 2012, winning a 5-4 thriller in extra-time, with eight different players scoring on that day. Fiery. pic.twitter.com/ozoGzMQjcA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2019

A quiet opening 20 minutes meant both the Stamford Bridge faithful and Chelsea Twitter were able to admire Jorginho's talents. It wasn't too long ago that the Italian international was a lightning rod for criticism on Maurizio Sarri stubbornness and N'Golo Kante's positioning but on Wednesday he wore the captain's armband.

First captain's duty of the evening? A well-time tackle as Marcus Rashford led a Manchester United counter attack.

The fans booed him last year. Today the whole of the Bridge is singing his name whilst he’s wearing the armband. What a player Jorginho is. — Igor (@igor7_11) October 30, 2019

Brilliant tackle by Jorginho as United looked to counter. #Chelsea fans also chanting Jorginho's name. Amazing to see how the fans have warmed to him. Stark contrast to the treatment he got last season. #CFC — RafayBaakza (@rafayb7) October 30, 2019

The game really needed something to spark it into life, but how? Enter Marcos Alonso, who's double defensive lapse was so naive and clumsy it screamed: 'Entertainment? Hold my beer'.

Chelsea's left back chased Daniel James - who had already collected Alonso's wayward pass - into the box and made enough contact to convince Paul Tierney to blow for a penalty. There wasn't a great deal of contact but a player of that experience should know better than to rush in so hastily, especially against James.

Unnecessary challenge by Alonso after his sloppy pass. #CHEMUN — Jon Bihy (@pemt5) October 30, 2019

Marcos Alonso is an absolute liability both going forward and especially in defence. A couple of average performances doesn't change that. Emerson can't come back soon enough. — Chelsea Extra 🏆 (@CFCExtra) October 30, 2019

How Chelsea let Jay DaSilva and Ola Aina leave for pennies yet pay Marcos Alonso £100,00 a week is beyond me. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 30, 2019

A different Chelsea emerged for the second half and there was suddenly intent, purpose and desire from Lampard's XI. Callum Hudson-Odoi was guilty of taking his eye off the ball and scuffed a golden chance beyond the post on a night to forget for the England international. A few minutes later the winger was at it again, connecting with a shot that sailed over the bar.

🎙️ @sr_collings: "Chelsea have started the second half with a lot more intent and they could easily have gone ahead through Hudson-Odoi.



"Gilmour looks to be playing further forward too and is having a greater influence on the game."#CHEMUN #CarabaoCuphttps://t.co/qn89hsDd5V — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 30, 2019

Hudson Odoi has been so Appalling in this game, how can you miss that ! #CHEMUN — Bambhino (@MihlaliBambeni) October 30, 2019

Then Michy Batshuayi went and did what Batman can occasionally do. Manchester United's back three will be sorely disappointed, because they had shackled Chelsea's forwards remarkably until that point but the Belgian simply showed more pace and desire than Harry Maguire.

Michy Batshuayi with a beauty! 💙



📺 Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/64iOoYgFF5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

That was AWFUL from Maguire and Rojo just backed off for Batshuayi's goal. — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 30, 2019

That is an excellently taken goal by Batshuayi, however, a defence error from Maguire and Rojo. Romero’s positioning was poor, too. These defensive lapses simply cannot occur in games such as this.



A Chelsea goal was coming... — UtdArena. (@utdarena) October 30, 2019

Fans could only bask in Batshuayi's finish for 12 minutes, because Marcus Rashford unleashed a swerving free-kick from 30 yards and restored United's lead in the 73rd minute. Despite his goal and assist contribution this season, he has come in for criticism and looked a little short of confidence. Well, there were no signs of nerves when he stepped up to that dead ball.

Some were even daring enough to claim it surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's famous free-kick against Portsmouth...

STUNNER! 😲@MarcusRashford fires @ManUtd ahead at Stamford Bridge



📺 Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/949C4eAVRk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

That Ronaldo free kick against Portsmouth gets played time and time again as a classic! Rashford's was better. We've witnessed something special tonight — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 30, 2019

Glorious from Rashford.. wow!



That’s a Ronaldo type of freekick. — Genius (@GeniusMUFC) October 30, 2019

That was it for goals, but there was just enough time for a heart-warming close up of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sharing a joke and smile after witnessing a pair of wonderful strikes.