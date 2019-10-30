Twitter Reacts as Marcus Rashford Pearler Books Man Utd Quarter-Final Carabao Cup Spot

By 90Min
October 30, 2019

Manchester United progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter finals, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Wednesday evening. Wonder goals from Michy Batshuayi and Marcus Rashford will steal all the headlines in a game that transformed from cagey to carefree as it wore on.

The last League Cup encounter between the the two resulted in nine goals and eight scorers in an absolute barn-burner, would lightning strike twice? No! Sadly while the goals were raining in at Anfield, a more tactical affair was unfolding at Stamford Bridge.

A quiet opening 20 minutes meant both the Stamford Bridge faithful and Chelsea Twitter were able to admire Jorginho's talents. It wasn't too long ago that the Italian international was a lightning rod for criticism on Maurizio Sarri stubbornness and N'Golo Kante's positioning but on Wednesday he wore the captain's armband.

First captain's duty of the evening? A well-time tackle as Marcus Rashford led a Manchester United counter attack.

The game really needed something to spark it into life, but how? Enter Marcos Alonso, who's double defensive lapse was so naive and clumsy it screamed: 'Entertainment? Hold my beer'.

Chelsea's left back chased Daniel James - who had already collected Alonso's wayward pass - into the box and made enough contact to convince Paul Tierney to blow for a penalty. There wasn't a great deal of contact but a player of that experience should know better than to rush in so hastily, especially against James.

A different Chelsea emerged for the second half and there was suddenly intent, purpose and desire from Lampard's XI. Callum Hudson-Odoi was guilty of taking his eye off the ball and scuffed a golden chance beyond the post on a night to forget for the England international. A few minutes later the winger was at it again, connecting with a shot that sailed over the bar.

Then Michy Batshuayi went and did what Batman can occasionally do. Manchester United's back three will be sorely disappointed, because they had shackled Chelsea's forwards remarkably until that point but the Belgian simply showed more pace and desire than Harry Maguire.

Fans could only bask in Batshuayi's finish for 12 minutes, because Marcus Rashford unleashed a swerving free-kick from 30 yards and restored United's lead in the 73rd minute. Despite his goal and assist contribution this season, he has come in for criticism and looked a little short of confidence. Well, there were no signs of nerves when he stepped up to that dead ball. 

Some were even daring enough to claim it surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's famous free-kick against Portsmouth...

That was it for goals, but there was just enough time for a heart-warming close up of Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sharing a joke and smile after witnessing a pair of wonderful strikes.

