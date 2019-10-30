WHAT?! All the Best Twitter Reaction & Stats After Carabao Cup Epic Between Liverpool and Arsenal

On a brisk autumnal night at Anfield, it finished Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal.

No, do not adjust your eyes, you did read that right - LIVERPOOL 5-5 ARSENAL.

Just about nobody in the world saw that coming, given Liverpool's relentless Premier League dominance and Arsenal's continued woes, but that's Carabao Cup football for you, eh.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Not only were we served up a plethora of goals, we witnessed some shambolic defending, dreadful goalkeeping, banging finishes, the return of Mesut Ozil to planet football and evental victory for Liverpool, 5-4 on penalties.

Before we get stuck into the heart of the action - aka the best of Twitter - let's take a moment to digest some interesting little statistics, brought to us courtesy of our friends at Opta.

Liverpool don't concede many at home - we know that - and they certainly don't concede five or more too often. In fact, this was the first time in 12 years that they have, when they ironically lose 6-3 to Arsenal in a Carabao Cup clash in January 2007, and only the second time they've done so in 66 years.

This was also the first time that a side managed by Jurgen Klopp have conceded five goals in a home game since September 2009, when his Borussia Dortmund side lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga game.





Thirdly, only two Premier League sides - Norwich City (14) and Southampton (19) have conceded more goals at home, admittedly in all competitions, than Liverpool this season - penny for Jurgen's thoughts there.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

But now to the real action - and there was only one place and, indeed, only one man who could steal the Twitter headlines in the opening ten minutes though - the footballing god himself, Shkodran Mustafi.

How did he do it you ask? With another comedy own goal that, of course, set the wonderful world of Twitter alight...

Oh dear... 😬



Shocker for Shkodran Mustafi



📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/wiRGKEN903 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

Have to applaud Shkodran Mustafi for taking the attention off Granit Xhaka with that own goal. That’s what proper mates do. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 30, 2019

God @MustafiOfficial, how can someone be so bad man..😐😐 — thanmaikotrike (@thanmaikotrike) October 30, 2019

Just a friendly reminder that Shkodran Mustafi is a World Cup winner. — No Context Jim Daly (@jimdalycomedy) October 30, 2019

Shkodran Mustafi, the gift that keeps on giving 🤦‍♂️ !#LIVARS #CarabaoCup — Ken Kwendo (@ken_kwendo) October 30, 2019

Shkodran mustafi never disappoints,consistently awful. — Shina Ayor (@ShinaAyo15) October 30, 2019

Shkodran mustafi. Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/uT7TLyZ56o — Slice of life (@Tonykinyash) October 30, 2019

Unexpectedly, things got rather better for the Gunners over the next half an hour - as a 1-0 deficit suddenly became a 3-1 advantage thanks to some pretty shoddy defending from the hosts.

The main beneficiary was young Gabriel Martinelli, who with seven goals in just seven appearances in all competitions, is quickly being heralded as the greatest thing since sliced bread - mainly because he's the top scoring teenager across Europe's top five leagues (thanks Opta)...

7 - Gabriel Martinelli is the top scoring teenager for a top-five European league club this season, netting seven goals in just seven appearances in all competitions. Advanced. pic.twitter.com/xmC8P36Aoi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 30, 2019

If Gabriel Martinelli was English, the media would be all over him right now. Hth — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) October 30, 2019

Gabriel Martinelli has more goals in 45 minutes at Anfield than “world class” Firmino whole season lmao — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 30, 2019

Gabriel Martinelli has more goals than any Man Uhited player this season



He's played 3 games pic.twitter.com/x3TxZZv5Ws — Kas (@AFCKas) October 24, 2019

Gabriel Martinelli scored again? Remember the name 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/KlJB6HYbCC — Samuel™ 🔮 (@AFCSamueI) October 24, 2019

Gabriel Martinelli is the future of Brazil. Boy is sooo ice cold in front of goal. #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/WsfgQr2p2f — 🇳🇬 ™Follow Me| Follow Tacha™ 🇳🇬 (@Mhizta_Daniels) October 30, 2019

Liverpool pulled one back before half-time as James Milner netted from the penalty spot after Martinelli needlessly felled Harvey Elliott, before Ainsley Maitland-Niles restored the two-goal advantage after a shocking back pass from make-shift left back James Milner.

He was allowed to do so though, after a wonderful little flick from the recalled Ozil - who reminded everybody that he still oozes class, despite his obvious differences with manager Unai Emery...

Mesut Ozil... best no.10 in the world 🔥 — Charlie Gilmour (@CharlieGilmour8) October 30, 2019

who knew that playing Mesut Ozil could lead to goals????? this is brand new information!! — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) October 30, 2019

It’s almost like the idea that Mesut Ozil wasn’t usable whatsoever was complete and utter bullshit. — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) October 30, 2019

Mesut Ozil returns. Arsenal score from open play. pic.twitter.com/i0EfHjWp2e — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) October 30, 2019

Mesut Ozil walking into a training session taken by Emery tomorrow.... #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/exEaskLCY7 — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) October 30, 2019

mEsUt oZiL dOeSn’T WoRk wItHoUt tHe BaLL pic.twitter.com/lxc7TLPjSx — The Short Fuse (@TheShortFuse) October 30, 2019

His joy was fairly short lived though as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - of Arsenal fame for a good six seasons - reminded his old employers that he's pretty handy when he's fit and firing...

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain only does stunners 😍 — Tiinesh Rajah (@tiineshrajah) October 30, 2019

Fair to say that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only deals in scorers absolutely screamers & worldies!! 3 in a week!

Such a good player & definitely a first name on Liverpool & England team sheets when fully back up & running in my humble opinion — James Audley (@JAudley89) October 30, 2019

But after Divock Origi turned Rob Holding inside out to remarkably fire home the eighth goal of the game, it was the turn of another youngster to score an absolute worldie.

This time for Arsenal - step forward Joe Willock...

"Decent run... Decent shot!"



Absolute stunner from Willock has Arsenal ahead at Anfield again!



📺 Watch Liverpool v Arsenal live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/QGrnelxjKq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

@Joewillock take a bow son !🤩🔥🔥 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) October 30, 2019

Yaya Toure has Joe Willock’s posters in his bedroom. — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 30, 2019

That Joe willock goal pic.twitter.com/M8uWLevLzy — A 🥤 (@absahall) October 30, 2019

Joe Willock man, proper footballer. — Un Prophète 🇹🇷 (@mediocentr0) October 30, 2019

Yaya Toure has Joe Willock’s posters in his bedroom. — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) October 30, 2019

Liverpool were a shadow of their usual selves after making 11 changes from the side that beat Tottenham at the weekend, but such is their fight and determination, they never gave up - despite bringing on more youngsters.

In the end, Arsenal did what Arsenal usually do - caved to a last minute equaliser from Divock Origi, sending the game to penalties.

Dani Ceballos would be the unlucky player to miss, leaving young Curtis Jones to take centre stage and win the game in front of the Kop...

Liverpool don’t lose at Anfield. Helluva game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 30, 2019

‘Could Liverpool finally lose at Anfield....’



Divock: pic.twitter.com/lZAmoKEtqk — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 30, 2019

So you’re telling me Arsenal were 4-2 up against Liverpool’s C team and still got knocked out? Send that straight to my veins for immediate overdose pic.twitter.com/T61h8lFdpY — corner taken quickly (@ThoseScouseLads) October 30, 2019

Someone said "Origi when Liverpool are fine versus Origi when Liverpool are in trouble" true af 😂 #LIVARS pic.twitter.com/kxel6GWbJZ — M☆nkind (@tweetmankind) October 30, 2019

Imagine being an Arsenal fan. Liverpool largely weren’t good, had a mix and matched team — man, even the manager didn’t bother his arse showing up to the pre match presser — and still wrestled back the lead twice and score five. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 30, 2019

arsenal lost to Liverpool under 12s



Im out. — Poetscorneruk (@poetscorneruk) October 30, 2019

God bless Liverpool, the only place that calls its kids Curtis.#LIVARS — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 30, 2019

For more from Toby Cudworth, follow him on Twitter!