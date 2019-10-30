WHAT?! All the Best Twitter Reaction & Stats After Carabao Cup Epic Between Liverpool and Arsenal

October 30, 2019

On a brisk autumnal night at Anfield, it finished Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal.

No, do not adjust your eyes, you did read that right - LIVERPOOL 5-5 ARSENAL.

Just about nobody in the world saw that coming, given Liverpool's relentless Premier League dominance and Arsenal's continued woes, but that's Carabao Cup football for you, eh.

Not only were we served up a plethora of goals, we witnessed some shambolic defending, dreadful goalkeeping, banging finishes, the return of Mesut Ozil to planet football and evental victory for Liverpool, 5-4 on penalties.

Before we get stuck into the heart of the action - aka the best of Twitter - let's take a moment to digest some interesting little statistics, brought to us courtesy of our friends at Opta.

Liverpool don't concede many at home - we know that - and they certainly don't concede five or more too often. In fact, this was the first time in 12 years that they have, when they ironically lose 6-3 to Arsenal in a Carabao Cup clash in January 2007, and only the second time they've done so in 66 years.

This was also the first time that a side managed by Jurgen Klopp have conceded five goals in a home game since September 2009, when his Borussia Dortmund side lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga game.


Thirdly, only two Premier League sides - Norwich City (14) and Southampton (19) have conceded more goals at home, admittedly in all competitions, than Liverpool this season - penny for Jurgen's thoughts there.

But now to the real action - and there was only one place and, indeed, only one man who could steal the Twitter headlines in the opening ten minutes though - the footballing god himself, Shkodran Mustafi.

How did he do it you ask? With another comedy own goal that, of course, set the wonderful world of Twitter alight...

Unexpectedly, things got rather better for the Gunners over the next half an hour - as a 1-0 deficit suddenly became a 3-1 advantage thanks to some pretty shoddy defending from the hosts.

The main beneficiary was young Gabriel Martinelli, who with seven goals in just seven appearances in all competitions, is quickly being heralded as the greatest thing since sliced bread - mainly because he's the top scoring teenager across Europe's top five leagues (thanks Opta)...

Liverpool pulled one back before half-time as James Milner netted from the penalty spot after Martinelli needlessly felled Harvey Elliott, before Ainsley Maitland-Niles restored the two-goal advantage after a shocking back pass from make-shift left back James Milner.

He was allowed to do so though, after a wonderful little flick from the recalled Ozil - who reminded everybody that he still oozes class, despite his obvious differences with manager Unai Emery...

His joy was fairly short lived though as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - of Arsenal fame for a good six seasons - reminded his old employers that he's pretty handy when he's fit and firing...

But after Divock Origi turned Rob Holding inside out to remarkably fire home the eighth goal of the game, it was the turn of another youngster to score an absolute worldie.

This time for Arsenal - step forward Joe Willock...

Liverpool were a shadow of their usual selves after making 11 changes from the side that beat Tottenham at the weekend, but such is their fight and determination, they never gave up - despite bringing on more youngsters.

In the end, Arsenal did what Arsenal usually do - caved to a last minute equaliser from Divock Origi, sending the game to penalties.

Dani Ceballos would be the unlucky player to miss, leaving young Curtis Jones to take centre stage and win the game in front of the Kop...

