Where Are They Now? Looking Back at England's Under-17 World Cup Winners From 2017

Two years ago this month, England Under-17s burst into the spotlight as they lifted their age-group's World Cup in 2017.

After falling two goals behind to a vibrant Spain side, the Young Lions stormed to an emphatic 5-2 victory, and there were plenty of exciting talents on show that day, though some have fared better than others in the 24 months since.

Here's what they're all up to two years later.

GK - Curtis Anderson

Then of Manchester City, Curtis Anderson started all but one of the games at the tournament and was a vital part of England's success. However, things haven't been so rosy for him at club level.

Anderson left the Etihad Stadium in March 2019 to join American second-tier side Charlotte Independence, but he is currently without a club after having his contract terminated in August.

RB - Steven Sessegnon

The twin brother of Tottenham Hotspur starlet Ryan, Steven Sessegnon established himself as the first-choice right-back by the end of the competition earning himself plenty of praise.

Unlike Ryan, Steven opted to remain with Fulham, and he made his league debut for the Cottagers this season. He is yet to hold down a permanent place in the team, but he is certainly on the cusp of a breakthrough.

CB - Joel Latibeaudiere

Manchester City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere was the captain of the squad and, at the time, was viewed as arguably one of the most exciting young prospects in the country.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old's career was derailed by a serious knee injury which kept him out for the entirety of the 2018/19 campaign, and he is currently looking to rebuild his career on loan with FC Twente.

CB - Marc Guehi

Alongside Latibeaudiere was Chelsea's Marc Guehi, who netted the fourth of England's goals during the final.

Still with the Blues, Guehi made his debut for the club in the Carabao Cup victory over Grimsby Town, and he has regularly been included on the bench for Frank Lampard's first-team squad.

LB - Jonathan Panzo

Predominantly a centre-back, former Chelsea starlet Jonathan Panzo started on the left-side of England's defence during the tournament.

He spent just one more year at Stamford Bridge before making the bold move to Monaco in 2018. Panzo made his debut for the club last season, and is currently out on loan with Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

CM - George McEachran

The third Chelsea representative in the squad, George McEachran brought his energy and creativity to England's dynamic midfield.

The youngster is yet to make his debut for the club, but was named on the bench for last season's Europa League final victory over Arsenal, and he was incredibly unlucky not to get a taste of the action.

CM - Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Shortly before the tournament, Tashan Oakley-Boothe made his Tottenham Hotspur debut in a League Cup tie with Barnsley, and there were real hopes that he would be able to make a real impact on the senior squad.

However, since playing that solitary minute, Oakley-Boothe has not seen any first-team action and hasn't even featured in a senior matchday squad since September 2017.

RM - Phil Foden

The Man of the Match, Phil Foden's two goals were instrumental to steering the Young Lions to victory.

Now a core part of Pep Guardiola's side, Foden doesn't always get the minutes he perhaps deserves, but there are high hopes for the midfielder, who has already made eight appearances this season.

AM - Morgan Gibbs-White

Wolverhampton Wanderers wonderkid Morgan Gibbs-White netted the second goal on the day, and it was no less than his impressive performance deserved.

Gibbs-White remains with Wolves, with whom he has made 64 first-team appearances. However, only 21 of those have come as a starter, and he has struggled to cement a regular place in Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

LM - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Playing a year above his age, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has long been viewed as a potential star of the future.

Bayern Munich failed with a £35m bid to sign him in January 2019, because Chelsea wanted to see him live up to his potential at Stamford Bridge. After a number of impressive showings, he looks to be a core part of Frank Lampard's side.

ST - Rhian Brewster

Liverpool's Rhian Brewster finished as the tournament's top scorer after netting his eighth goal of the competition during the final.

Tipped for a bright future at Anfield, Brewster made his first-team debut during a Carabao Cup victory over MK Dons in September 2019, but he has otherwise struggles for minutes. In his defence, he does have the unenviable task of trying to displace Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané or Roberto Firmino from the lineup.

Sub - Nya Kirby

The first substitute to enter the fray for the team was Crystal Palace's Nya Kirby, who featured for nine minutes at the end of the game.

Yet to make his debut at Selhurst Park, the young midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with Blackpool in League One. He returned to the club this summer, but has made the matchday squad just once.

Sub - Conor Gallagher

The fifth and final Chelsea representative, midfielder Conor Gallagher saw just three minutes of action during the game.

After winning the Blues' Academy Player of the Year award last season, Gallagher earned a loan move to Charlton Athletic during the summer. One of the breakout stars of the campaign so far, the future looks bright for Gallagher.

Sub - Angel Gomes

The final participant, Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is no stranger to the spotlight, having become the Red Devils' youngest ever player in May 2017.

Opportunities have been hard to come by ever since. He has started both Europa League ties this season, but is yet to play anything more than a cameo role in the Premier League.

