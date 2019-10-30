Xavi Simons Suffering From 'Neymar Syndrome' & Regrets Leaving Barcelona for PSG

16-year-old midfield sensation Xavi Simons is said to regret leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The Dutch midfielder was viewed as perhaps the brightest prospect in Barcelona's famous academy, but opted to follow in the footsteps of Neymar by swapping Barcelona for Paris.

However, according to Cadena SER, Simons is already regretting making the move - something which has been dubbed "Neymar Syndrome".

Neymar was believed to regret leaving Barcelona shortly after sealing his €222m switch to PSG in the summer of 2017, and his desire to return led to months of speculation last summer as Neymar was linked with a move back to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian ultimately remained at the club, and Simons is set to do the same for the foreseeable future. He is under contract until 2022, and PSG do not want to part ways with the teenager, who they view as a likely star of the future.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

Speaking to NOS in early October, Simons actually claimed to be happy in Paris, admitting that he felt the move was the best thing he could have done for his development.

"Of course, [Lionel] Messi is the best player in the whole world," Simons admitted. "Everyone dreams of playing with him, but sometimes you have to choose a different path. I decided to embark on another adventure and I think that is good for my development.

"I play in the Under-19s. With boys who are 19 years old, yes. That was hard in the beginning, because they are physically stronger. Now I am used to it and I feel good. And I have already trained once with the first team. I was very happy with that."

Simons has long been monitored by almost every European giant and, if he actually is unhappy, there will almost certainly be plenty of sides keen to strike a deal.

However, Barcelona would definitely be eager to fight their way to the front of the queue for his signature. As we saw with their pursuit of Neymar, La Blaugrana are not afraid to bring players back to the club, and they would likely not want to miss out on the chance to sign Simons once more.

