Bologna vs Inter: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Inter will be looking to keep their title Serie A title challenge on track when mid-table Bologna travel to San Siro on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in four since Juventus narrowly defeated them at the beginning of October, with a 2-2 draw against Parma the only recent result that would have irked new manager Antonio Conte.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Bologna, on the other hand, have been wildly inconsistent to start the season. They most recently slipped to a disappointing 3-2 loss against Cagliari and another defeat against Inter could see Siniša Mihajlović's side dragged towards the wrong end of the table.

Here is 90min's preview of Saturday’s encounter.

Where to Watch?

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 17:00 (GMT) Where Is It Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream N/A Referee? TBD

Team News

Inter were boosted by the returns of Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan de Vrij from injury in their last game against Brescia. Despite this, Antonio Conte still has a fairly lengthy list of absentees for Saturday's fixture.

The most notable of these is Alexis Sanchez who is expected to be out until the New Year with an ankle injury. Stefano Sensi and Danilo D'Ambrosio have also not recovered from their respective injuries and will play no part on Saturday.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Bologna have a similarly sized injury crisis. Mattia Destro, Mitchell Dijks, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gary Medel will all be absent from their squad to face Inter.

Potential Lineups

Inter Handanovic; Candreva, Godín, de Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Gagliardini, Brozovic, Barella; Martinez, Lukaku. Bologna Skorupski; Mbaye, Bani, Danilo, Krecji; Poli, Dzemaili, Skov Olsen; Palacio, Sanson, Soriano.

Head to Head Record

Two stalwarts of Italian football, it is little surprise that these sides have frequently met before.

Out of the 156 previous fixtures, Inter have come out on top on 79 occasions, whilst Bologna have won 42 - with 35 ending in a draw.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Last campaign both sides registered an away win against each other. Inter secured an emphatic 3-0 victory, before Bologna returned the favour - defeating the Nerazzurri 1-0 at San Siro.





Siniša Mihajlović will be hoping that history can repeat itself on Saturday.

Recent Form

Inter have started their Champions League campaign in underwhelming fashion with Antonio Conte's team already slipping to a disappointing defeat against Barcelona, as well as slumping to a shock draw against Slavia Prague.

Their league form has been a different story as Inter have only dropped Serie A points of two occasions so far this season. The first was in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Derby d'Italia and the second was in a 2-2 draw against Parma.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

In contrast, Bologna's Serie A form has been patchy. They currently sit slap-bang in the middle of the league table having won three, drawn three and lost four.

Here's how each team has fared over their last five fixtures.

Inter Bologna Brescia 1-2 Inter (29/10) Cagliari 3-2 Bologna (30/10) Inter 2-2 Parma (26/10) Bologna 2-1 Sampdoria (27/10) Inter 2-0 Dortmund (23/10) Juventus 2-1 Bologna (19/10) Sassuolo 3-4 Inter (20/10) Bologna 2-2 Olympija NK (12/10) Inter 1-2 Juventus (6/10) Bologna 2-2 Lazio (6/10)

Prediction

Although Bologna did produce a shock result at San Siro last season, Inter are a much improved outfit this campaign.

The fire power of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martínez should prove too much for the visitors to handle and the Nerazzurri are likely to run out comfortable winners.

Prediction: Inter 3-0 Bologna