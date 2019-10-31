Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Borussia Dortmund host VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon in the Bundesliga with just one point and one place separating the two teams.





Dortmund could only manage a goalless draw last time out away at Schalke as their indifferent start to the season continued. This has kept them in fifth in the table on 16 points, three points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Whilst Dortmund manager Lucien Favre will be searching for a win this weekend, Wolfsburg are still unbeaten this term in all competitions which is an incredible record considering they have played 15 times so far. Sitting in fourth and high in confidence, Wolfsburg will fancy their chances of picking up a result and potentially moving to the top of the table in what should be a really tight encounter.

Team News

Dortmund are set to be without both Marcel Schmelzer, who has a hip strain, and Paco Alcacer, who has an Achilles tendon injury, for the clash, but goalkeeper Roman Burki will be hopeful to be fit after missing out last time against Schalke due to illness.

In attack, Thorgan Hazard could start after impressing off the bench last weekend, alongside Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus.

Meanwhile for Wolfsburg, manager Oliver Glasner has a whole host of injury worries to contend with as five first team players are all set to be missing.

Long-term absentee’s Igancio Camacho and Xaver Schlager, who both have ankle injuries along with centre forward Daniel Ginczek (back injury) were joined on the treatment table by striker Admir Mehmedi recently, with the 28-year-old struggling with a torn muscle fibre.

In more positive news though, keeper Koen Casteels is back in training after being out injured since the start of September, but the 27-year-old will have to force his way back into the team past Pavao Pervan, who has been in good form in recent weeks.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Hitz; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Hazard; Brandt. Wolfsburg Pervan; William, Tisserand, Bruma, Brooks, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Gerhardt; Klaus, Brekalo, Weghorst.

Head to Head Record

Saturday’s meeting will be the 43rd time the two sides have faced with Borussia Dortmund holding the better record with 23 victories compared to Wolfsburg’s ten. There have therefore been nine draws between the two sides, with the last stalemate coming back in January 2018.

