Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
October 31, 2019

Borussia Dortmund host VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon in the Bundesliga with just one point and one place separating the two teams.


Dortmund could only manage a goalless draw last time out away at Schalke as their indifferent start to the season continued. This has kept them in fifth in the table on 16 points, three points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Whilst Dortmund manager Lucien Favre will be searching for a win this weekend, Wolfsburg are still unbeaten this term in all competitions which is an incredible record considering they have played 15 times so far. Sitting in fourth and high in confidence, Wolfsburg will fancy their chances of picking up a result and potentially moving to the top of the table in what should be a really tight encounter.

Here is 90min’s preview of Saturday’s clash.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November 
What Time is Kick Off? 14:30 (GMT)
Where is it Played? Signal Iduna Park
TV Channel/Live Stream N/A
Referee Tobias Welz

Team News

Dortmund are set to be without both Marcel Schmelzer, who has a hip strain, and Paco Alcacer, who has an Achilles tendon injury, for the clash, but goalkeeper Roman Burki will be hopeful to be fit after missing out last time against Schalke due to illness.

In attack, Thorgan Hazard could start after impressing off the bench last weekend, alongside Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Meanwhile for Wolfsburg, manager Oliver Glasner has a whole host of injury worries to contend with as five first team players are all set to be missing.

Long-term absentee’s Igancio Camacho and Xaver Schlager, who both have ankle injuries along with centre forward Daniel Ginczek (back injury) were joined on the treatment table by striker Admir Mehmedi recently, with the 28-year-old struggling with a torn muscle fibre.

In more positive news though, keeper Koen Casteels is back in training after being out injured since the start of September, but the 27-year-old will have to force his way back into the team past Pavao Pervan, who has been in good form in recent weeks.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Hitz; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Hazard; Brandt.
Wolfsburg Pervan; William, Tisserand, Bruma, Brooks, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Gerhardt; Klaus, Brekalo, Weghorst.

Head to Head Record

Saturday’s meeting will be the 43rd time the two sides have faced with Borussia Dortmund holding the better record with 23 victories compared to Wolfsburg’s ten. There have therefore been nine draws between the two sides, with the last stalemate coming back in January 2018.

TF-Images/GettyImages
Last season Dortmund did the double over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, winning 1-0 away in a game that was played a year ago this weekend, before strolling to a 2-0 home victory in March this year thanks to a late double from Paco Alcacer.

Recent Form

As eluded to earlier, Borussia Dortmund have struggled to find any real momentum thus far this season, struggling in recent weeks to turn draws into wins in the Bundesliga. BVB have picked up just one win in their last five league games, drawing the other four.

This victory was against top of the table Borussia Monchengladbach, though, in their last home outing and manager Favre will be hoping this result can act as a springboard for better performances in the coming weeks.

Lucien Favre

Wolfsburg sit a point above Dortmund but are themselves without a victory in their last four matches in all competitions – drawing away at RB Leipzig and then at home to Augsburg in their last two Bundesliga games. These domestic results sandwiched either side of their 2-2 draw away at Gent in the Europa League.

Whilst they remain the only unbeaten side in the league, they have drawn five of their opening nine games which is more than any other side. If Wolfsburg are maintain their surprise challenge at the top of the table, more of these draws need to be turned into wins.

Here are how the two teams have performed in their last five games.

Borussia Dortmund Wolfsburg
Dortmund 2-1 Monchengladbach (19/10)
 Wolfsburg 0-0 Augsburg (27/10)
Schalke 0-0 Dortmund (26/10)
 Gent 2-2 Wolfsburg (24/10)
Inter 2-0 Dortmund (23/10)
 RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg (19/10)
Dortmund 1-0 Monchengladbach (19/10)
 Wolfsburg 1-1 Holstein Kiel (10/10)
Freiburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund (05/10)
 Wolfsburg 1-0 Union Berlin (06/10)

Prediction

With both sides keeping clean sheets in their last league game as well as being just one point and place apart, it is expected to be a close affair on Saturday.

If you throw in the fact that both sides have drawn seven of their last ten Bundesliga games between them, then it looks like this is the most probable outcome.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-MOENCHENGLADBACH

However, with Dortmund possessing the likes of Reus and Sancho on the wings, they may have too much quality on the day for Wolfsburg, and will bring an end their unbeaten start to the season.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Wolfsburg 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message