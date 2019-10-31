Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Manchester United travel to Bournemouth for the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday, as they look to build on their recent upturn in form.

After their defeat at the hands of Newcastle United prior to the international break Manchester United have been surprisingly impressive, drawing with Liverpool before recording three wins on the bounce in all competitions.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have fired blanks in their previous three league games. They are winless in their last five in all competitions, and have drawn 0-0 in the last two game weeks.

Manchester United's momentum, and Bournemouth's poor form, makes the Red Devils the favourite for this one.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is It Played? Vitality Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport 1 Referee Chris Kavanagh





Team News

David Brooks is not expected to make his return this weekend. The Welshman has not featured this season, as he has suffered from an ankle injury. Eddie Howe will also be missing Dan Gosling, who is not quite fully fit. The midfielder also has not featured this term, but is close to a return.

Charlie Daniels is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in August, while Junior Stanislas is also suffering with a knee problem, and will not be fit for United's visit to the south coast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled with injuries all season, and this weekend will be no different.

Eric Bailly is still unfit following his knee operation, and will not feature. Paul Pogba is another that will miss out as he is still nursing an ankle injury. Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw are back in contention, as the former has not featured since United's defeat at West Ham, where as the latter has been sidelined since United's home loss to Crystal Palace.

Axel Tuanzebe suffered an injury in the pre-match warm-up against Liverpool, and missed out against Norwich. It does not look likely that he will feature on the south coast either. Diogo Dalot is currently sidelined after picking up an injury against Newcastle before the international break.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Ramsdale; Rico, Ake, Cook, Smith; Wilson, Billing, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, King. Manchester United De Gea; Young, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Pereira, James; Martial.





Head to Head Record

Manchester United have dominated this fixture, although the two sides had only met each other eight times before Bournemouth's promotion to the top flight. Overall, Untied have won 11, drawn three and lost two, so all signs point to an away win.

Last season, United won 4-1 at Old Trafford, and 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. With their recent upturn in form, and Bournemouth's loss of momentum, their dominance of this fixture looks likely to continue.

Recent Form

Bournemouth have been struggling to find the back of the net in recent weeks, as they have not scored in their previous three games. However, they have shut out their last two opponents, drawing 0-0.

Manchester United have turned a corner since their loss at Newcastle before the international break. Since, they have drawn with Liverpool, and beaten Norwich City, Partizan and Chelsea.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five games.

Bournemouth Manchester United Watford 0-0 Bournemouth (26/10) Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United (29/10) Bournemouth 0-0 Norwich (19/10) Norwich 1-3 Manchester United (27/10)

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth (06/10) Partizan 0-1 Manchester United (24/10)

Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham (28/09) Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool (20/10) Burton 2-0 Bournemouth (25/09) Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United (06/10)





Prediction

Manchester United could finally be back to the force that they were when Ole originally took the wheel. Impressive displays against Liverpool, Norwich and Chelsea bode well for the Red Devils, and with Bournemouth's bad form, it looks like this match will go one way.

United may prove too strong for the Cherries at this moment in time.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Manchester United