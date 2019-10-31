Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Man Utd Play Colchester & Oxford Host Man City

By 90Min
October 31, 2019

League Two Colchester United face a dream trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup, with all of the competition's remaining big guns kept apart in Thursday morning's draw.

The draw, which was announced on Zoe Ball's show on BBC Radio 2 this morning, because obviously, also pits League One Oxford United welcoming Manchester City - the current holders, and an all-Premier League tie pitting Everton against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Liverpool face a trip to Aston Villa in the remaining tie, having advanced to this stage after an incredible tie with Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday night. The Reds came back from a two-goal deficit to force a ridiculous 5-5 draw, before beating the Gunners on penalties.

Manchester City, the current holders, beat Southampton 3-1 at the Etihad, while Marcus Rashford's screamer at Stamford Bridge sent United through against Chelsea.

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final draw:

Oxford United vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Colchester United

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Everton vs Leicester City

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ties will take around December 16 - though Liverpool's fixture may be subject to change due to involvement in the Club World Cup.

More Soccer

