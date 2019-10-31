Chelsea Breached 150 Rules About Youth Player Registration Before Receiving Transfer Ban

More details surrounding the causes of Chelsea's transfer ban have been revealed, with the Blues reported to have breached 150 youth player registration rules.

Due to these infringements, the club was prevented from signing any players during the summer transfer window and Frank Lampard will also be not be permitted to add to his squad in January.

Specific details of the Blues rule breaking were reported on Thursday by the Mail Online, after FIFA released the full list of infractions that earned the London-based side their ban.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The report stated that Chelsea's breached registration rules on 77 young players, with one youngster even appearing in 75 games over a three year period, despite only being officially registered to play for 18 weeks.

Regulations were breached on 150 occasions overall, leaving FIFA with little choice than to impose the Blues with a two-window transfer ban.

This ban has afforded a number of Chelsea youth team graduates a run in the side as Lampard has been unable to bring in more experienced players, though he has also insisted that he would have put his faith in the youngsters regardless of the transfer ban.

Mason Mount, Fikoyo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have all emerged as first teamers this season, largely as a result of Chelsea's restricted transfer operations.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The ban is currently set to run until June next year, however there is a possibility of the restrictions being lifted in time for the January transfer window.

If it is, Lampard is likely to target a new centre-back, a winger and a striker as he looks to strengthen his fledgling squad. Timo Werner, Callum Wilson and Ben Chilwell are among the list of names being touted for a move to Stamford Bridge in the winter, with Chelsea keen to nail down their place in the top four.