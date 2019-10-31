Kalvin Phillips & 4 Other Championship Players Manchester United Should Look to Sign in January

It's fair to say that Manchester United are going through tough times - and that's probably an understatement.

Despite three consecutive away wins, things aren't right at the club, and this January brings an opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bolster his ranks once again.

United have been linked to Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, as the club's policy of looking for younger British talent continues.

The Red Devils struck gold with Daniel James, their last Championship import, so who else from England's second tier might be able to make the step up? Let's have a look.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds)

George Wood/GettyImages

Just 23-years-old, Phillips has been consistently brilliant for Leeds over the last couple of seasons and has even bagged a goal and assist from a deep midfield position this campaign.

He enjoys dictating the tempo of the game in midfield and is key in breaking up his opponent's attacks. With the demise of Nemanja Matic at United, Phillips could provide solid competition to Scott McTominay, and even partner the youngster in certain games.

Said Benrahma (Brentford)

Alex Burstow/GettyImages

Though not British, the Brentford man is one of the most talented players in the Championship and is your typical tricky wingers who goes on to produce moments of magic.

Last season, the 24-year-old Algeria international racked up simply sensational numbers - scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists - showcasing that he does indeed have end product, at least at Championship level.

Apart from Daniel James, United don't really have any exciting wingers who can pose a threat to opposition full backs. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford seem to have transitioned into centre forwards this season, leaving James as the only real winger.

Benrahma could be an exciting addition for United, if Solskjaer is willing to take the gamble.

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

It came as a surprise to many Hull City fans that Bowen wasn't snapped up by a Premier League club in the summer. The winger has been producing jaw-dropping numbers for three seasons now at the club and is ripe for a transfer at the age of 22.

Bowen is a fine finisher, scoring 22 goals in the league last campaign. He has started this season in vein - with eight goals and two assists in just 14 outings.

Like Benrahma, the Herefordshire-born youngster plays on the wing, so could help United's lack of depth on the flanks.

Eberchi Eze (QPR)

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

We all know that Manchester United have a serious midfield problem, especially in the creative department, so what about taking a gamble on a man who has been arguably the best player in the Championship so far this season?

Eze is an absolute live-wire and has impressed everyone with his dazzling performances, dragging a QPR team - who many thought would struggle - into a position to fight for promotion.

With six goals and four assists already this campaign, the 21-year-old Greenwich-born starlet is making everyone sit up and take notice of him.

Many questioned if Daniel James was ready to start for United after arriving from Swansea but he proved doubters wrong and has performed admirably so far this season. Maybe Eze could have a similar impact for the Red Devils.

Ollie Watkins (Brentford)

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The winger-turned-striker has been on fire this season, scoring 10 goals already in 2019/20, just one behind the Championship's leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The 23-year-old Brentford star's versatility and ability to play in multiple positions across the forward line is appealing to many managers, and he could provide competition to all of United's current front three.

We have also seen that Rashford has struggled on his own with Romelu Lukaku leaving in the summer, so the signings of Watkins' impact could help to take some of the burden off his shoulders.