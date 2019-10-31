Karim Benzema Surpasses Arsenal Legend With Record-Breaking Goal Against Leganés

October 31, 2019

Karim Benzema set a new record for the highest number of goals scored by a Frenchman at a single club on Wednesday night, surpassing Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

By registering his 229th goal with Real Madrid against lowly Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu, Benzema overtook the Henry, who netted his goals across two spells with the north London outfit.

On a routine evening for Los Blancos, Benzema first demonstrated is all-round ability by setting up goals for Rodrygo Goes and Toni Kroos in the opening nine minutes, before firing home from the spot in the second half as part of a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of La Liga's bottom club.

As revealed by RMC Sport, Benzema has reached the milestone in his what is his tenth season with the Spanish club, having made the move from Lyon in a deal worth just over £30m back in 2009.

In total, the Frenchman has featured 477 times for Madrid, with 155 of his goals for the club coming in the Spanish top-flight. Those incredible statistics haven't come without reward, however, as the 31-year-old has scooped two league titles and four Champions League crowns among countless other club successes.

Speaking after Madrid's win over Leganés, manager Zinedine Zidane once again sang the praises of his number nine, who put in a man-of-the-match showing for Los Merengues.

"Karim as always, doesn't change much," Zidane said post-match, via Goal. "It's important that he scores because he needs that as the number nine of Madrid. But he contributes much more than goals and does better for others. I am happy with his performance."

His solitary strike on Wednesday meant Benzema now sits joint-top of the division's scoring charts, with his seven goals so far this season meaning he is averaging a goal every 110 minutes. More importantly, the win sees Real move up into second in the league, just one point behind current leaders Barcelona after ten games.

