Lucas Torreira Mocked on Social Media After Bizarre Celebration Post in Wake of Liverpool Defeat

Lucas Torreira received the brunt of social media abuse after he posted a bizarre message on Twitter that seemed to celebrate Arsenal's result against Liverpool on Wednesday, despite the Gunners unequivocally losing the match on penalties.

An utterly chaotic Carabao Cup round of 16 clash saw the Reds emerge victorious on spot kicks after ten goals were split evenly at Anfield on Wednesday night, in what will go down as one of the competition's most extraordinary games to date.

Having fallen behind to a comical Shkodran Mustafi own-goal, the Gunners rallied and found themselves 3-1 in front courtesy of a Gabriel Martinelli brace and Torreira's strike - which would have been ruled out for offside had VAR been in use. The goals continued to fly in after that, as another strike apiece maintained Arsenal's lead before Divock Origi struck to level matters at 4-4.

Joe Willock's wonder strike looked like sealing the win for Unai Emery's side, before Origi's injury-time second took the game to spot-kicks, where Liverpool eventually prevailed after five perfect penalties punished Dani Ceballos' miss.

In an apparent effort to hail his side's efforts after the match, Torreira posted a message on his official Twitter page that seemingly reads as though the Gunners emerged victorious. Four pictures of the Uruguayan celebrating his goal were accompanied with the hashtag '#ComeOnGunners', while an added 'bicep curl' emoji was thrown in for good measure.

Naturally, this provoked a response on social media, with fans of the Premier League and beyond mocking the 23-year-old's poorly executed post.

Mate you lost — ً (@FourRoIe) October 30, 2019

The replies under Torreira's tweet😂😂😂😂 — Shika🇰🇷 (@oh__santee) October 30, 2019

Maybe Klopp told Torreira Liverpool will forfeit for Arsenal to play the next round. cos i don’t understand his tweet. 😂 — adamu. (@w_letters) October 30, 2019

Torreira when he sees his teammates after posting this shameless tweet https://t.co/TTbDJG9B6B pic.twitter.com/KQTuj7wsW8 — W (@AnsuSZN) October 30, 2019

The result will do little to aid Emery's cause at Arsenal, with the Spaniard coming under increased scrutiny from sections of the Gunners' fanbase over a perceived lack of direction or tactical plan this season.

Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League table, and four points off Chelsea in fourth, Emery will need to rally his troops for Saturday as they play host to Wolves, knowing victory will be essential in order to appease the club's dissatisfied supporters.