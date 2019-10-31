Manchester City Handed Defensive Injury Boost Ahead of Second Successive Southampton Clash

Manchester City have been handed a boost in defence after the injury sustained to Angelino during their Carabao Cup victory over Southampton is not as bad as first feared.

Pep Guardiola's side secured their passage to the quarter-final stage of the competition - where they will face Oxford United - after a brace from Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi's strike ensured Jack Stephens late goal acted as a mere consolation.

Angelino was handed a rare start for the clash at the Etihad Stadium, lining up at left-back next to fellow Spaniard Eric Garcia, however, the 22-year-old was forced off the second-half after impressing for the Cityzens, with fears that his injury could rule him out of Saturday's match up against the Saints again.

We have drawn Oxford United away in the #EFLCup quarter finals!



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/IQRawMqgWr — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 31, 2019

According to The Sun, it appears as though the injury was nothing serious, and in fact just a precautionary measure as the full-back was suffering from cramp during the match - meaning he will be available for selection on the weekend.

The reason for cramping up could be the result of a lack of first-team football, with Angelino being unable to dislodge Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy from the starting XI this season with only 122 minutes played in all competitions. Fortunately for the Spaniard, however, his withdrawal 11 minutes from time will not see him join a lengthy defensive injury list for Guardiola.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Aymeric Laporte has already been ruled out until December at the earliest after the centre-half suffered a serious knee injury, meanwhile fellow left-back Zinchenko has undergone knee surgery of his own and will be unavailable for number of weeks.

Defensive midfielder Rodri - who has been forced to help out in central defence this season - is also injured, but fellow makeshift defender Fernandinho returns from suspension. Meanwhile, John Stones is nearing full fitness after his own injury layoff, as Guardiola tries to balance the busy fixture schedule his side face.

Mendy is fit and available for the Premier League encounter after another injury setback, as Ralph Hasenhuttl's side travel to the Etihad for the second time in a week aiming to better Tuesday's 3-1 defeat.