Manchester United Quoted €111m by Inter for Lautaro Martínez With Barcelona Also Keen

Manchester United have reportedly been told that they will need to pay €111m in order to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martínez, with Barcelona already in the race to sign the Argentinian.

Martínez has started the season in fantastic form, registering seven goals and two assists in just 13 appearances, and has already scored at Camp Nou in the Champions League.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku, who joined Inter from United in the summer window.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Due to his impressive performances, Inter are reluctant to see him depart San Siro, and Mundo Deportivo have reported that United will have to pay the attacker's €111m release clause in full in order to add him to their ranks.





It is not the first time that Martínez has attracted the interest of some of Europe's biggest clubs in the transfer market.

Over the summer, the 22-year-old was touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City after putting together a string of impressive displays for Argentina at the Copa America.

Martínez scored two goals in the competition as La Albicelestes reached the semi-finals, before being defeated by eventual winners Brazil.

TF-Images/GettyImages

One of the other clubs rumoured to be interested were Barcelona and there has been numerous reports that have once again linked the Argentinian to a move to Catalonia over the past weeks.

Barça are said to view Martínez as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez, and it's starting to look likely that they will be battling with United for his signature.

The Red Devils will have similarly lofty plans for the striker. Since selling Lukaku to Inter, United have lacked the consistent fire power that an out-and-out striker brings to a side, and Martínez could be the man to breath life back into their frontline.