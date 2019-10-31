Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Injury Update on Trio & Hails 'Cristiano-Like' Marcus Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful defensive duo Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, as well as striker Marcus Rashford, will be fit in time to face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Lindelof made way for Anthony Martial during the match, while Rashford was replaced by Ashley Young late on, with both players appearing to suffer minor knocks in the Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea. There were also concerns for Maguire, who played the full 90 minutes but looked as if he was in discomfort with all substitutions having been made.

📍 Old Trafford, 11 August

📍 Stamford Bridge, 30 October@MarcusRashford just loves bagging a brace against the Blues 😛#MUFC pic.twitter.com/49wzhW8sOg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2019

Rashford scored both of United's goals on the night to secure a deserved 2-1 win, the second of which was a sumptuous 35-yard free-kick to seal their place in the next round. The only issue after the game was regarding the fitness of the trio, but Solskjaer insisted he was confident his players could recover in time for the trip to the south coast.

“We’re playing football, it’s not basketball. Some of them are sore, but you should be absolutely down on your knees after a game of football because it’s worth it when you win a game," he told United's official website.

"They [Rashford, Lindelof and Maguire] are quick healers and let’s hope they’re ready for Saturday.”

The victory at Stamford Bridge came as part of a trio of results that have significantly lifted the mood at Old Trafford after a torrid start to the season. Having not won away from home since March, the Red Devils have secured consecutive away victories in the Europa League, Premier League and now the Carabao Cup.

STUNNER! 😲@MarcusRashford fires @ManUtd ahead at Stamford Bridge



📺 Watch Chelsea v Man Utd live on Sky Sports Main Event pic.twitter.com/949C4eAVRk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 30, 2019

However, Rashford's sublime free-kick will have the headlines, with Solskjaer likening the quality of the strike to that of a United legend, such was the immense technique he demonstrated.

“It’s Cristiano-like, isn’t it? The boy has got nerves of steel, he takes the penalty no problem. Then he steps up and hits the ball like he does, no problem, and wins us the game," he added. "Fantastic! He always scores great goals, Marcus. He practises and today he got his reward.”