Raheem Sterling Joined by Liverpool & Spurs Stars on Football Black List

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has been included in the annual Football Black List, a project which celebrates the most influential black footballers in Britain for 2019.

He is joined by Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, Juventus Women's Eniola Aluko and Chelsea Women's Anita Asante.

The ceremony is cause for celebration as well as reflection on what has seen a fantastic year of football marred by racism across the world of football.

Sterling has been a figurehead in the campaigns to stop racism in football and as has spoken out against recent abuse against Bulgaria in the Euro 2020 Qualifiers after a number of his teammates, including Marcus Rashford and Tyrone Mings, were subjected to racist gestures from a section of Bulgaria fans.

The Football Black List was created in 2008 by Leon Mann and commemorates positive influencers from the black community in football. There are seven categories ranging from 'Players' to 'Media' and the names are decided by a vote from representatives of the Premier League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers' Association, EFL and anti-racism group Kick It Out.





Speaking to the BBC, organiser Mann said: "Raheem has made such a huge impact in the last year, on and off the pitch.

"His vital words and actions in confronting issues of racism and how the black community is treated cannot be downplayed."

The inclusion of two female players on this year's list is another leap towards achieving equality in football and Mann is especially proud to have representatives from all genders.

Mann added: "We are delighted to have another incredible list that will help to inspire the next generation of young black people. It's particularly special this year that half of the list is female."

Among those included on this year's coaching and management list are Chris Ramsey, technical director, Queens Park Rangers, and Justin Cochrane, the head coach for England Under-16s.