Real Madrid vs Real Betis Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Real Madrid host Real Betis at the Bernabeu in Madrid this Saturday evening and are looking for a third successive victory in all competitions.

Los Blancos battered Leganes 5-0 on Wednesday night, with Zidane's side putting in a far more convincing performance than the Bernabeu has enjoyed, for the most part, this season. Madrid will be looking to keep tabs on rivals Barcelona, who currently sit one point above them in the La Liga table.

A win for Saturday's hosts could see them finish the weekend in first place, should Barcelona fail to beat Levante.

Real Betis also won on Wednesday, a 2-1 victory courtesy of a last-minute Nabil Fekir strike. This result left Betis in 15th place and saw them pick up their first victory since 24 September.

Here is 90min's preview of this affair:

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Santiago Bernabeu TV Channel/Live Stream?

Premier Sports 2 Referee? Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez

Team News

Long-term knee injuries will mean that Madrid are without Marco Asensio and Nacho for their clash.

Gareth Bale is a doubt and unlikely to feature, but it is possible that Vinicius Junior and James Rodriguez will return to the squad. Luka Modric also came off the bench in Real Madrid's slaughter of Leganes, and could be in line to start.

Real Betis have a long list of injuries including the likes of Javi Garcia and William Carvalho. However, manager Rubi is likely to name a very similar starting lineup to the one that conquered Celta Vigo.

Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard Real Betis Robles; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Feddal, Moreno; Gutierrez, Joaquin, Canales, Fekir; Loren

Head to Head Record

Saturday night's game will be the 47th between these two sides with Madrid, rather unsurprisingly, having won more often than not. Real Madrid have won 24, with 13 draws and nine losses.

However, the last fixture between the pair will offer Betis hope. They went to the Bernabeu in May 2019 and defeated the Spanish giants 2-0.

Recent Form

It's ridiculous to think that Zinedine Zidane might be under pressure when you consider that his side have only lost two games all season and sit in second place in La Liga. Well, that's the standards that the twelve-time European champions have to accept, and performances have been far from pleasing for fans.

Los Blancos have won three of their last four outings and their 5-0 drubbing of Leganes will have boosted their confidence. They are also unbeaten at the Bernabeu, having won all but two games there this campaign.

Betis are in poor form, and there win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday is not enough to paper over the cracks. They were playing Europa League football last term, but at the moment, sit only three points above the drop in 15th.

Saturday's visitors have won only two of their previous eight games, and have kept only one clean sheet all season.

Here is both teams' last five results:

Real Madrid Real Betis Real Madrid 5-0 Leganes Real Betis 2-1 Celta Vigo Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid Granada 1-0 Real Betis RCD Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Betis Real Madrid 4-2 Granada Real Betis 1-1 Eibar Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge Villarreal 5-1 Real Betis

Prediction

Real Madrid will head in to this encounter as incredibly strong favourites, with defeat looking very unlikely for Zidane's side. Their commanding 5-0 victory over Leganes impressed most, and has likely left Betis fearing the worst.

The sensational performances of Karim Benzema this season continue to astound, with the Frenchman scoring once and assisting twice on Wednesday evening. The return of Luka Modric and James Rodriguez will only make Madrid even more menacing going forward, adding to their already formidable firepower.

Betis struggle defensively and will not be looking forward to facing a side with such quality up top. However, Real Madrid have had off days this season, recently a 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca, and Betis have plenty of attacking threat of their own.

Prediction: Real Madrid 4-1 Real Betis