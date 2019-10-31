The Remarkable Statistic That Will Be Cause for Concern For Liverpool

By 90Min
October 31, 2019

Who said the Carabao Cup was dead? 

Well, it was very much alive on Wednesday evening when Liverpool hosted Arsenal, a game that finished 5-5 with the Reds going through on penalties.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

It was a breathtaking affair, end-to-end stuff made up of some sensational strikes and bizarre defending. Both sides had made wholesale changes to their starting lineup, making it no surprise that we saw an encounter with little continuity or grace. Instead, what we got was a frenzy of action, which ended with what most were expecting anyway - Liverpool heading to the quarter-finals.

But while this was somewhat of a free hit for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, alarm bells will be ringing for the German, who had to watch on as his youthful side shipped five goals. 

Now that doesn't happen too much for the reigning European champions, least of all at Anfield, where this was only the second time they had conceded five or more in a home game in 66 years. Yikes...

The last time the Kop had to witness their side let in this many was also against Arsenal, in this very competition, a 6-3 defeat back in 2007 inspired by Julio Baptista, who bagged four.

Key defensive figures like Joe Gomez and James Milner played poorly on Wednesday evening, with the latter at fault for Arsenal's fourth. But, questions have been asked of Liverpool's first-choice back line all season. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Reds have only kept two clean sheets from ten Premier League fixtures, having conceded a single goal in the other eight games. A defence which was so formidable last campaign, helping them to lofty heights, has looked a lot more vulnerable this time round and may prove costly for Liverpool further down the line.

Joel Matip's untimely injury will undoubtedly cause even more issues for Klopp, who has seemed relatively unconvinced of the qualities of both Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez. 

However, Liverpool need to buck up their ideas quickly or they face missing out on yet another illusive Premier League title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message