Roma Preparing Bid to Make Chris Smalling's Move From Manchester United Permanent

Roma are preparing to make a move to permanently sign Chris Smalling, who is currently on loan at the club from Manchester United.

Since departing Old Trafford in the summer Smalling has been in impressive form for I Giallorossi, making six appearances in Serie A and even scoring his first goal for his new side against Udinese last weekend.





Despite an indifferent start to the season as a team, Smalling's individual performances have seemingly convinced Roma to try and make the move permanent.

Gianluca Di Marzio are reporting that the club are readying an opening bid of €10m, that should be submitted to the Red Devils in the coming days.





Smalling spent nine seasons at United after arriving from Fulham at the end of the 2009/2010 campaign.





During that time, the centre-back won two Premier League titles, but was often subjected to a significant criticism from the club's fanbase for his perceived defensive frailties.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also seemed unconvinced by the 29-year-old last season and after spending £80m on former Leicester City man Harry Maguire, the Norwegian allowed Smalling to seek a new challenge in the Italian capital.

Despite this, it remains unclear as to whether United would sanction Smalling's permanent departure - especially at such a knockdown price.





The Red Devils allegedly value the defender at the €20m mark and there are also reports that Solskjaer does not want to rush any decision over the centre-back's future.

Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has revealed that the success of the transfer is largely dependent on whether Smalling wants to remain in Italy beyond this season.

"If Smalling wants to stay, we will open talks with United. The relationship between our clubs are excellent and we will evaluate this possibility," Petrachi said, as also reported by Gianluca Di Marzio.