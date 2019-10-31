Torino vs Juventus Preview: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The 201st edition of the Derby della Mole will take place on Saturday night as a struggling Torino side host Serie A leaders Juventus at the Olimpico Grande Torino, with the Old Lady of Turin looking to extent their lead over Internazionale to four points.

Torino have endured an indifferent start to the 2019/20 league season, with three wins, two draws and five defeats leaving the Turin side in 12th place on 11 points. However, Walter Mazzarri has already seen his team pick up valuable wins over Atalanta and AC Milan, while also picking up a respectable draw at home to Napoli.

Juventus are one of three clubs to remain unbeaten in all the league so far this season, along with Liverpool and Wolfsburg. Sarri's men recorded a dramatic 2-1 win over Genoa last time out courtesy of a 96th minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, meaning they currently sit one point ahead of Conte's Internazionale side.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With the pride of Turin on the line, there is more than just points to play for.

Check out 90min's preview of Saturday's fixture below.

Where To Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (GMT) Where Is It Played? Olimpico Grande Torino TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports Referee? TBC

Team News

Torino will remain without winger Vittorio Parigini as the 23-year-old recovers from a thigh injury, while 20-year-old prodigy Alessandro Buongiorno is sidelined with a groin injury.

Nicolas N'Koulou picked up two yellow cards in the 4-0 demolition away at Lazio, meaning the Cameroonian centre-back will miss the Derby di Torino.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Juventus have somewhat struggled defensively this season, and the injury to Giorgio Chiellini undoubtedly a huge factor in those meek defensive displays. The 35-year-old remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while Matia Perin has returned to training following a shoulder injury.

Adrian Rabiot picked up a red card against Genoa on Wednesday, meaning he will miss out on his first Derby di Torino.

Predicted Lineups

Torino Sirigu; Djidji, Izzo, Lyanco; De Silvestri, Lukic, Meïté, Baselli, Laxalt; Zaza, Belotti. Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Higuain, Ronaldo.

Head to Head Record

There have been 241 games played between these two sides. Juventus have recorded 104 wins compared to Torino's 73, with 64 ending in draws, with Juve scoring 374 goals to Torino's 317.

Chris Ricco/GettyImages

Juventus haven't lost in the last ten meetings between the two sides, with an aggregate score of 23-5. In fact, you have to go back to the 1994/95 season the last time Torino managed to do the double over their city rivals, so history, as well as current form is very much on the Old Lady's side coming into Saturday's fixture.

Recent Form

Torino are not consistently setting Serie A alight, despite some exciting personnel and some impressive performances so far this season. Il Torro have only one win in their last five fixtures, coming in a 2-1 win at home against AC Milan, with Andrea Belotti helping himself to a brace. In their last fixture, Torino sunk to a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Lazio, and will be looking to boost their goal difference by plugging the gaps on Saturday night.

Juventus' form could not be any more contradictory, with the Bianconeri winning all but one of their last five matches. With vital league wins over Bologna, Genoa and Internazionale, and Champions League wins over Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen, October has been a sterling month for Sarri and his side.





In their last outing, Juventus overcame a stubborn Genoa side, with Ronaldo rescuing Juve from the penalty spot after Kouame cancelled out Bonucci's opening goal as the game finished 2-1.





Here is how both sides have fared in their previous five fixtures.





Torino Juventus Lazio 4-0 Torino (30/10) Juventus 2-1 Genoa (30/10) Torino 1-1 Cagliari (27/10) Lecce 1-1 Juventus (26/10) Udinese 1-0 Torino (20/10) Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv (22/10) Torino 0-0 Napoli (06/10) Juventus 2-1 Bologna (19/10) Parma 3-2 Torino (30/09) Internazionale 1-2 Juventus (06/10)

Prediction

The Derby di Torino is always a fierce affair, and it is always difficult to predict the outcome as form goes out of the window when it comes to derbies.

With the recent results picked up by Juventus, it would be tough to imagine anything other than a win for the away side, with the players at Sarri's disposal more than capable of seeing off Torino.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Torino will have to try and find a way to silence the talismanic Ronaldo and co. if they are to come away with any points from this match, and with four goals conceded away to Lazio last time out, that is easier said than done. A Juventus win is therefore the most likely outcome, and should see themselves move four points clear of second placed Internazionale.

Prediction: Torino 0-2 Juventus