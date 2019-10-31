Tottenham Face Backlash Over Amazon Documentary as Agents Seek More Money for Players

The agents of Tottenham players are exploring the possibility of demanding extra wages for the part their clients will play in Spurs' involvement in the latest of Amazon's All or Nothing documentary series.

Spurs are the latest club to be filmed for the streaming series, after Man City opened their doors to Amazon for the 2017/18 campaign.

The decision to green light in the series has come at an unfortunate time for Tottenham, who have enjoyed an underwhelming start to the season with their Champions League campaign undergoing a stuttering start while they currently occupy 11th place in the Premier League table.

According to the Mail, the agents of an unnamed group of Tottenham players are checking their clients' contracts to see whether they are entitled to extra pay for their participation, which will do little to lift the mood in north London that has seen Mauricio Pochettino come under pressure for their stuttering start.

With the club set to net millions for their role in the documentary, it is believed that extra finances should come the way of certain players.

A 'source' told the Mail: "There’s a belief that if the players, who feel they already do enough, have to do extra interviews then they should be getting paid for it. The issue they have got is that Tottenham’s contracts are notoriously watertight and that they don’t have a case.

"But it’s caused some anger and I wouldn’t expect the players to be going the extra mile for something they feel they are not getting paid for."

However, it is added in the report that Tottenham are disputing these claims, and are in fact in 'no doubt' that they will need to fork out extra wages for their stars and that it is all part of the agreement.

Crews for the series followed Spurs on their first away game of the campaign in their recent Premier League outing against Liverpool at Anfield, in which the Lillywhites surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 against the current table-toppers.