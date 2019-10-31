Update on Arturo Vidal & Ivan Rakitic's Barcelona Futures Amid Inter Interest

Barcelona are reportedly open to letting Ivan Rakitic leave the club but are keen to keep hold of Arturo Vidal, as Inter's interest in the pair continues.

Both midfielders have seen their playing time slashed this season and with Barca keen to add funds to their transfer kitty, a January exit had seemed on the cards for the pair

However, ESPN report that Rakitic is far more likely to depart the Camp Nou this campaign, with the Catalan giants willing to entertain offers of between €25m and €30m for the Croatian.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Vidal on the other hand is still highly valued by the club, probably owing to the solid contribution that he has provided this season - mainly from the bench.

The Chilean has scored on three occasions, despite only being afforded two starts, and also provided an assist in an important 2-1 Champions League victory over the team interested in his services: Inter.

Despite Barcelona's eagerness for Vidal to remain at the club, the midfielder has made no secret of his disappointment over his reduced playing time.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking after having to make do with another appearance from the substitutes bench against Slavia Prague, the 32-year-old revealed his current frustrations.

"The game was difficult for us, but I am just as sad about not being a starter,” Vidal lamented, via Marca.

“It’s difficult [not to be a starter] when physically and football-wise you’re fine, and every time I’ve played I’ve done so in the best way possible,” the former Bayern Munich star continued.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Inter manager Antonio Conte is a big fan of Vidal's talents but Barcelona's stubbornness to sell the player may lead to the Italian targeting his teammate, Rakitic.

The Nerazzurri reportedly held talks with Barca over the transfer recently and the Croatian's €25m to €30m price tag will be alluring as they seek to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title.