Watford vs Chelsea Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea will be looking for their eighth win in a row in all competitions when they travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford this weekend.

The Blues face a struggling Hornets side who sit firmly bottom of the league after picking up only five points from their opening ten Premier League games.

Last year's FA Cup runners up will be looking for a shock win under new boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who recently rejoined the club after he was sacked in 2016.

They may well be able to capitalise on a leaky Blues defence, but with the attacking threat and overall performances that Frank Lampard's team have shown recently, it will likely be a tall order for the Hertfordshire side.

Check out 90min's preview of the fixture below.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 2 November What Time is Kick Off? 17:30 (GMT) Where is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Main Event Referee Anthony Taylor

Team News

Watford have a bit of a selection headache up front, with captain Troy Deeney unlikely to return and Danny Welbeck ruled out for a few months with a hamstring injury. Etienne Capoue is also a doubt as he struggles to overcome a knock.

For the visitors, this weekend's game may come too soon for Antonio Rudiger, even though Chelsea's star central defender has returned to training with the first-team squad.

N'Golo Kante will miss out once as he continues to overcome various niggles, but it's otherwise a strong squad for Lampard to choose from. Christian Pulisic's hat-trick against Burnley should guarantee him a start, with Marcos Alonso retaining his place at left back ahead of Emerson Palmieri.

Predicted Lineups

Watford Foster; Janmaat, Kabasele, Dawson, Cathcart, Masina; Cleverley, Hughes, Doucoure; Pereyra, Gray Chelsea Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Head to Head Record

The two teams first met in 1970 as Chelsea won 5-1 on their way to win their fist ever FA Cup.

Recent results make particularly grim reading for Hornets fans as they have only beaten Chelsea twice in the last 20 years. Watford won 1-0 in 1999 before waiting until 2018 for a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

In a total of 35 fixtures between the two so far, home side Watford have 10 wins, there have been six draws and 19 Chelsea wins.

Recent Form

Watford and Chelsea's recent performances could not be further apart from each other. The Hornets have been dire this season and their winless run in the league led to the sacking of manager Javi Gracia.

Watford and Flores' only win so far this season has come from a League Cup victory over Championship Swansea, but recent league performances have given some optimism to their fans.

The Hornets haven't actually lost since in the league in October, their last defeat came at the hands of Wolves in late September.

Chelsea's young team, meanwhile, have been defying the critics, notching up seven straight wins in all competitions.

The Blues have climbed steadily up to fourth place and are within touching distance of Manchester City in second, who sit only two points ahead.

With the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United struggling to consistently string wins together, the west Londoners have already opened up a four point gap to the Europa League places.

Here's how both have got in their last five outings.

Watford Chelsea Everton 2-0 Watford Burnley 4-2 Chelsea Watford 0-0 Bournemouth Ajax 0-1 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle Watford 0-0 Sheffield United Southampton 1-4 Chelsea Wolves 2-0 Watford Lille 1-2 Chelsea

Prediction

A Watford win is certainly on the cards after three gritty draws in the league, but their poor performance at Goodison Park in the Carabao Cup proved that all is still not well at the club.

Chelsea are brimming with confidence though, and with impact substitutes Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi waiting in the wings, they should have enough about them to pick up another three points on the road.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Chelsea