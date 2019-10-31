Zinedine Zidane Reveals Joy for Luka Jovic After Serbian Finally Breaks Real Madrid Duck

Zinedine Zidane has revealed he is delighted for Luka Jovic after the Serbian finally scored his first La Liga goal for the club at the eighth time of asking during Real Madrid's routine victory over Leganes on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema stole the show with a brace of assists and goal of his own, but the 21-year-old also got on the scoresheet late on after netting an injury-time header to bring an end to his barren spell in front of goal.

🙌🇷🇸 Congratulations to Luka Jović on his first official goal for Real Madrid! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/npHUXdiscE — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 30, 2019

It has been a testing time for Jovic since sealing his £53m move to the capital club from Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer, with the young striker unable to dislodge Benzema as the club's number one striker since the switch. The forward scored 27 goals for the Bundesliga side in a superb individual campaign last season, but has struggled to make a significant impact for Madrid as of yet.

That changed in Wednesday's La Liga clash, with Zidane admitting he was 'happy' to see the striker and fellow young forward Rodrygo get on the scoresheet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm happy for both," Zidane said, as reported by Marca. "Rodrygo has a big personality and is getting better and Luka is happy. He needed that and, although he doesn't play much, he's important when he replaces Karim. He scored a great goal."

In what was arguably Madrid's best performance of the season, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos also scored to ease some of the pressure currently weighing down Zidane's shoulders, after a fairly uninspiring start to the campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Another talking point from the match, which saw Los Blancos move up into second in La Liga, was yet another outing for Casemiro. The Brazilian has been an ever-present in Real's midfield this season, as Zidane confirmed he aims to give the 27-year-old a rest at some point in the near future.

"I don't know when he'll rest," Zidane said. "But not yet. We're fine as we are."