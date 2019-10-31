Zinedine Zidane Reveals Joy for Luka Jovic After Serbian Finally Breaks Real Madrid Duck

By 90Min
October 31, 2019

Zinedine Zidane has revealed he is delighted for Luka Jovic after the Serbian finally scored his first La Liga goal for the club at the eighth time of asking during Real Madrid's routine victory over Leganes on Wednesday.

Karim Benzema stole the show with a brace of assists and goal of his own, but the 21-year-old also got on the scoresheet late on after netting an injury-time header to bring an end to his barren spell in front of goal.

It has been a testing time for Jovic since sealing his £53m move to the capital club from Eintracht Frankfurt over the summer, with the young striker unable to dislodge Benzema as the club's number one striker since the switch. The forward scored 27 goals for the Bundesliga side in a superb individual campaign last season, but has struggled to make a significant impact for Madrid as of yet.

That changed in Wednesday's La Liga clash, with Zidane admitting he was 'happy' to see the striker and fellow young forward Rodrygo get on the scoresheet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm happy for both," Zidane said, as reported by Marca. "Rodrygo has a big personality and is getting better and Luka is happy. He needed that and, although he doesn't play much, he's important when he replaces Karim. He scored a great goal."

In what was arguably Madrid's best performance of the season, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos also scored to ease some of the pressure currently weighing down Zidane's shoulders, after a fairly uninspiring start to the campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Another talking point from the match, which saw Los Blancos move up into second in La Liga, was yet another outing for Casemiro. The Brazilian has been an ever-present in Real's midfield this season, as Zidane confirmed he aims to give the 27-year-old a rest at some point in the near future.

"I don't know when he'll rest," Zidane said. "But not yet. We're fine as we are."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message