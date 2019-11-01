11 of the Best, Most Chilling, Spooktacular Costumes Worn by Footballers This Halloween

November 01, 2019

Footballers from around the world took the night off on Thursday to celebrate Halloween, and many chose to do so in the most extravagant way possible.

The players were clearly feeling the spirit of Halloween, with ghosts, monsters, vampires and zombies all out to join in with the festivities. However, when it comes to the players' preferred costumes, there was one clear winner: clowns. There were clowns everywhere. Seriously, everywhere.

Mesut Özil went for the subtle clown look ("So you mean he came as himself?" we hear you cry), both Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski tried their hand at becoming The Joker, while Iker Casillas opted for the traditional murderous clown look.

View this post on Instagram

#happyhalloween 🤡 #felizhalloween🎃

A post shared by Iker Casillas (@ikercasillas) on

However, the winner of the clown competition has to go to...somebody in the Juventus camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a video of somebody wandering around the club complex in a really bizarre clown costume, but it's never actually revealed who is under the mask. It might have been a player, or maybe the group met a real, mysterious clown. Oooooooooo.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween everyone 🎃👻

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Don't worry, if clowns aren't your thing, there was plenty of other fantastic costumes on show on Thursday evening.

For example, Raúl Jiménez as a werewolf...

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween 👻 🎃

A post shared by raulalonsojimenez9 (@raulalonsojimenez9) on

Adrián as a vampire...

Alphonse Areola as the cast of Alice in Wonderland...

Or Kingsley Coman as a bloodthirsty doctor...

View this post on Instagram

Happy Haloween 🎃

A post shared by Coman Kingsley (@king_coman) on

As you can see, most players put a whole lot of effort into their costumes, with their makeup budgets clearly going through the roof.

Then you get Mohamed Salah...

View this post on Instagram

Trying my hardest to look scary😬

A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on

Clearly Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren wasn't impressed, commenting "your hair looks scarier than these creatures" on the post. Have some of that.

Finally, a quick shout-out to Mexican side Tigres, who prepared for their match against Toluca by posing for a quick pre-game photo wearing some incredible masks.

They actually won the game 1-0, so maybe they should bring the masks out as a normal pre-match routine.

