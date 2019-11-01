5-Man Premier League Manager of the Month Shortlist for October Award Revealed

By 90Min
November 01, 2019

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking to secure his third Premier League Manager of the Month award in a row as the German has once again been named on a five-strong shortlist for October's award.

Joining him in the running to win the gong are Chelsea's Frank Lampard, as well as Leicester's Brendan Rodgers, Aston Villa's Dean Smith and Brighton's Graham Potter. 

Klopp ensured the Reds remained unbeaten in October, masterminding narrow wins over high-flying Leicester and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst also securing against a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Villa manager Smith, similarly, had cause to celebrate this month as his newly promoted side finally found their feet in the Premier League. The Villans romped to an emphatic 5-1 victory over Norwich at the start of October, before also defeating Brighton and putting in a spirited performance in a defeat to Manchester City.

That defeat to Smith's team aside, Seagulls boss Potter will be largely content with how his side have performed over the past few weeks. The former Ostersunds gaffer guided Brighton to impressive victories over Spurs and Everton last month, which saw Albion rise to 14th in the Premier League table.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Leicester manager Rodgers unsurprisingly features after a landmark month for his side. The Northern Irishmen led his Foxes side to a historic 9-0 victory against Southampton at a wind and rain swept St Mary's, in what was the biggest away win in the 131-year history of the English Football League.

Defeat to Liverpool aside, Rodgers' side also beat Burnley at King Power Stadium, and pumped five past a hapless Newcastle to cement their place in the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard completes October's shortlist, having masterminded a tremendous reversal in the Blues' fortunes with his young side. 

He is the only candidate on the list to win all of his Premier League games in October, with the Blues securing victories over Newcastle, Southampton and Burnley - scoring nine goals in the process. 

