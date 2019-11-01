90min's Premier League Hall of Fame: Class of 2019

Here we are, at the class of 2019. We have seen some big names inducted into the Hall of Fame so far, but this most recent crop is still full to the brim with star power.
This group have won a combined ten Premier League titles, which speaks volumes of their pedigree at the highest level.
Without any further ado, please welcome to the stage...
Rio Ferdinand
|Premier League Clubs
|Years Played
|West Ham United
|1995-00
|Leeds United
|2000-02
|Manchester United
|2002-14
|Queens Park Rangers
|2014-15
The lights go down. A spotlight hits the curtain. Rio Ferdinand sticks one foot out, and Manchester United fans go crazy. He sticks out an arm, and the crowd goes wild.
Peeking through the curtains, Ferdinand - rocking a perfectly trimmed beard and beautiful designer suit - has the crowd eating out of the palm of his hands before he even gets to the stage.
A chorus of "RIO! RIO! RIO!" bellows around the 90min theatre as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time reaches the podium.
The towering centre-back made a whopping 503 appearances in the competition, and he managed to lift no less than six league titles with Manchester United.
An indisputable Premier League icon, Ferdinand was a generational talent who helped shape how we view centre-backs. The Hall of Fame was made for people like Ferdinand.
Brad Friedel
|Premier League Clubs
|Years Played
|Liverpool
|1997-00
|Blackburn Rovers
|2000-08
|Aston Villa
|2008-11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2011-15
Before Brad Friedel can be introduced, a bald eagle starts circling around the room, with the American flag waving from its beak. Instantly, the audience stands up and raises one hand to their heart.
With The Star-Spangled Banner blaring over the speakers, Friedel makes his way to the stage to discuss his iconic Premier League career.
One of the most consistent goalkeepers around, Friedel racked up 450 appearances across his 18 years in England. His finest year was undoubtedly the 2002/03 season, when the Blackburn Rovers shot stopper was deservedly included in the PFA Team of the Year.
Nicolas Anelka
|Premier League Clubs
|Years Played
|Arsenal
|1997-99
|Liverpool
|2001-02
|Manchester City
|2002-05
|Bolton Wanderers
|2006-08
|Chelsea
|2008-12
|West Bromwich Albion
|2013-14
A little-known fact about Nicolas Anelka is that he has blossomed into one of the world's most exciting quick change artists. He has specifically requested to showcase his new skill at the ceremony.
Beginning in an Arsenal shirt, you blink for one second and then Anelka is sporting a Liverpool shirt. But before you can take it in, he has already changed to a Manchester City shirt. Two more changes to Bolton Wanderers and Chelsea shirts follow.
It's no surprise that he's so good. After all, he did spend his entire career jumping between teams like his life depended on it.
A prolific superstar, Anelka netted an impressive 126 goals during his time in England. He picked up his first league title with the Gunners in 1998, before adding his second twelve years later with Chelsea.
Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Anelka scored goals and oozed class.
Damien Duff
|Premier League Clubs
|Years Played
|Blackburn Rovers
|1996-03
|Chelsea
|2003-06
|Newcastle United
|2006-09
|Fulham
|2009-14