The Arsenal XI That Should Start Against Wolves in the Premier League

Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates on Saturday, with the hosts looking to bounce back from their thrilling Carabao Cup elimination at Liverpool.

Wolves took four points off the Gunners last season, and Arsenal will be desperate for a change of fortunes this time around as they attempt to recapture some league form after disappointing in their previous two Premier League outings.

Unai Emery has already confirmed that Granit Xhaka will not feature after his outburst against Crystal Palace, but will the Arsenal manager reward those who impressed in the cup midweek with a start?

Here's a look at the starting XI the Gunners boss should pick...

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bernd Leno (GK): Arsenal's first choice keeper was rested for the Carabao Cup defeat in midweek but will be expected to return for the weekend's fixture. Leno has two clean sheets in his 10 Premier League appearances this season.

Callum Chambers (RB): Having looked like his days could have been numbered at the Emirates after a selection of loan moves, Chambers has established himself as a dependable defensive presence this season. He did not feature in midweek, but is expected to start as after Ainsley Maitland-Niles reportedly picked up a knock at Anfield. Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, may struggle to start a second game in the space of three days.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos (CB): The Greek defender has played in all 10 of Arsenal's Premier League outings this season, and Saturday's fixture should be no different after Sokratis was an unused sub against Liverpool.

David Luiz (CB): David Luiz has been very David Luiz since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer, chipping in with important goals but blowing hot and cold defensively. The Brazilian should be fresh after not making the trip to Anfield.

Kieran Tierney (LB): The summer arrival from Celtic has impressed since making his long awaited debut against Nottingham Forrest in September. He is expected to start on Saturday after Sead Kolasinac was given the nod at left back against Liverpool.

Midfielders

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Mattéo Guendouzi (CM): The youngster has been ever present in the heart of the Arsenal midfield this season, but was perhaps fortunate to avoid a suspension after his rugby tackle against Crystal Palace last time out.

Lucas Torreira (CM): The 23-year-old impressed against Liverpool before being substituted, and could retain his place for Saturday's fixture in the absence of Xhaka.

Mesut Ozil (CM): After not featuring for the Gunners since September, Ozil is expected to be rewarded for his fine display against Liverpool with a place in the starting XI. The German's intelligence and creativity was just what Arsenal have been missing this season.

Forwards

TF-Images/GettyImages

Nicolas Pepe (RW): Arsenal's marquee signing hit two fabulous free kicks to give Arsenal victory in the Europa League last week, giving an Arsenal fans a taste of why they spent big on him. Unai Emery has a decision to make in his attacking selection after Gabriel Martinelli shone against Liverpool, netting a brace, but Pepe is expected to start as part of a front three on Saturday.

Alexandre Lacazette (ST): The Frenchman was an unused substitute against Liverpool, but is expected to return to the starting XI. Lacazette started the season in fine form, but hasn't found the net in the Premier League since he returned from a recent injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (LW): With seven goals in 10 appearances this season, Aubameyang is the joint third top scorer in the Premier League. Another member of the squad who didn't travel to Anfield on Wednesday, he is expected to lead the line for the Gunners.