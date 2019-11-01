Chelsea, Man City & Leicester Stars on 6-Man Shortlist for Premier League Player of the Month

The Premier League has announced its EA Sports' Player of the Month nominees for October, as Leicester duo Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans join Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Dean Henderson and Willian on the six-player shortlist.

There is no real surprise in seeing Leicester take control of the nominees, as although they lost at Anfield in the first of their three league fixtures in October, it was a month that saw them clearly state their aspirations of breaking up the top six - or even top four if their current form holds.

They broke a multitude of records in their 9-0 win over Southampton, while also recording a hard-fought win over Burnley, and at the centre of it all as ever was Vardy, whose four goals over those two games saw him rocket to the top of the division's scoring charts.

Equally influential was Belgian midfielder Tielemans, however, who showed his class against Southampton with a goal and an assist, while popping up with a crucial winner against the Clarets.

It was also a good month across the Midlands at Aston Villa, who picked up a couple of wins to ease their relegation concerns. A resounding 5-1 win over Norwich was instrumented by captain Jack Grealish, however, as was the 2-1 victory over Brighton - in which he scored one and assisted the other.

That winning run was ended by Manchester City, however, who ran out 3-0 winners against Villa thanks largely to a dominating midfield performance by Ilkay Gundogan. Fernandinho's transformation into a central defender has left the holding midfield berth open to the German, and he has made the spot his own with a string of key performances as City.

Also nominated are Sheffield United's on loan Manchester United stopper Dean Henderson and Chelsea's Willian, who ran riot in the 4-2 victory at Burnley last weekend.

