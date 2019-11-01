Crystal Palace One of Several Clubs Looking to Sign Rhian Brewster on Loan From Liverpool

Crystal Palace are one of the few teams looking to secure a loan deal for young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster in January.

The 19-year-old has started both of the Reds' Carabao Cup ties this season, but is yet to feature in the Premier League for Klopp's title-chasers.

Along with Palace, Championship sides Swansea and Bristol City are also monitoring the situation, while a number of German clubs are believed to be interested in picking up Brewster in a short-term deal.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The teenager rose to prominence in 2017 after securing the Golden Boot in England's successful U-17 World Cup campaign, bagging back-to-back hat-trick's against Brazil and USA in the knockout stages as he finished the tournament with eight goals.

Since then, however, Brewster has failed to make a name of himself at Anfield after a long-term ankle injury thwarted his progress. Despite not making an appearance, the striker picked up a Champions League winners medal last season after appearing on the bench throughout Liverpool's run.

The Sun report that Brewster is attracting plenty of interest in his services, and assistant coach Pep Lijnders has suggested that Brewster is ready for a more regular role in the senior squad and had this to say on the Reds' current squad.

"One of its strengths in my opinion is the power of the youth with experience," he said. "That mixture can bring amazing processes.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While the forward started Liverpool's cup thriller with Arsenal in the week, it does seem that his opportunities to play in the Premier League are limited and a loan move may be the best for his progression.





Palace, who have enjoyed a fine start to the season, believe he can compete with Jordan Ayew, who has four league goals so far, Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham for the starting job up front. While Bristol City and Swansea see Brewster as a talent who would certainly enhance their chances of promotion from the second-tier.

With numerous clubs knocking at the door, Klopp will weigh up whether to allow Brewster out on loan to get regular football for the second half of the season, or whether he is needed on Merseyside for more squad depth as the club battles on multiple fronts for silverware.